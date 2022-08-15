Imran Khan praises India’s independent foreign policy: The Tribune India





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan once again praised India for its independent foreign policy which resisted intense Western pressure to cut ties with Russia.

Addressing a huge rally in Lahore, Khan released a video clip of the interview with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Pakistan towing the American line

If India can take a tough stance and tailor its foreign policy to the needs of its people, why is (the government of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif) toeing the line. Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan

“Jaishankar tell them who you are. Jaishankar said “Europe is buying gas from Russia and we will buy it as people need it.” That’s what an independent country is,” he said.

“If India can take a firm stance and tailor its foreign policy to the needs of its people, why is (Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government) toeing the line,” Khan told the meeting.

“They (the United States) ordered India not to buy oil from Russia. India is America’s strategic ally, not Pakistan. Let’s see what India’s foreign minister said when the United States asked them not to buy Russian oil,” Khan said before playing the clip of Jaishankar’s interview in English.

Khan, who has resisted efforts to restore ties with India unless Section 370 is brought back to J&K, praised India’s foreign policy for its strategic independence while attacking the Sharif government for having yielded to American pressure on Russian oil.

“We had talked to Russia about buying cheaper oil, but this government does not have the courage to say no to American pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery,” he said at the Lahore rally.

The PTI President added that he had never bowed to anyone and would not bow in the future either. Khan also lambasted the incumbent government, saying Defense Minister Khawaja Asif – when in opposition – said the US had “Pakistan on a ventilator”.

