Nathania Karina takes on the role of conductor of the Indonesian Independence Orchestra
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Gita Bahana Nusantara (GBN) orchestra, in the upcoming commemoration of the 77th Indonesian Independence Day on August 17, will be conducted by Nathania Karina as conductor. The role of the dual degree holder who graduated from the University of Melbourne marks the first time the orchestra’s celebrations of the country’s independence will be led by a female conductor.
Nathania, nicknamed Nia, earned her Doctor of Musical Arts in Music Education from Boston University and earned her Masters of Music with a dual degree in Piano Performance and Music Education from Melbourne University. At that time, she studied with the famous Australian pianist Glenn Riddle.
Nia has been playing the piano since the age of four. At that time, she studied under the tutelage of Kusumawati Halim, Ita Lingga, and attended a Yamaha Junior Original concert under the direction of Ferdinand Marsha and Vera Soeng.
GBN’s first female conductor
GBN’s performance has become one of the most anticipated segments as it contains artful presentations of the nation’s talents in the fields of music and singing. Nia was given the mandate to be the first female conductor for the GBN performance. She couldn’t hide her excitement at the prospect of taking on the lead role.
“I actually get very excited every time I start my training day with them. I think this GBN is a mini version of Indonesia, when else can I get to know kids from different provinces in same time?” Nathania said as quoted by the official website of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology on Monday, August 15.
Nathania engaged in various preparations to fulfill the event on the 77th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia on August 17. From technical and mental training.
“To my friends, I advise you to take care of yourselves, especially your health, until the performance. They should be proud to have been chosen to appear at the Merdeka Palace, in front of various guests of honor, including the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo,” she said.
General Director of Culture, Kemendikbudristek, Hilmar Farid, said that GBN is not just a choir and an orchestra, but also a place of character formation and a form of love for the fatherland.
“The GBN offer will be presented on Indonesia’s Independence Day, which celebrates its 77th anniversary this year,” he added.
Intensive training
Arriving in Wisma Kinasih on August 6, the participants of the Gita Bahana Nusantara Choir and Orchestra went through a training camp that lasted about 14 days and was divided into two sessions.
The first session was a rehearsal in sections of soprano, alto, tenor and bass for choir and strings, and winds and percussion for orchestra; each of which runs separately from morning to night. The second session is a joint practice involving a choir and an orchestra that takes place at night.
The 199 participants consisted of 68 orchestra participants and 131 choir participants who had gone through a rigorous selection process at the provincial level. Gita Bahana Nusantara 2022 has the honor of appearing at Merdeka Palace during the raising and lowering of the flag on August 17.
Presentation of the Nusantara Medley at the Palace
This year, Gita Bahana Nusantara or commonly abbreviated as GBN will sing a total of 17 songs at Merdeka Palace and DPR/MPR building in the spirit of the 77th Indonesian Independence Day. One of the highlights is the Medley Nusantara offering which is an arrangement of a collection of various regional traditional songs such as Indung-Indung, Tutu Koda, Bindhe Biluhuta, Sang Bumi Ruwa Jurai, Lir Sa’alir, O’Ulateand Mi Mambo Simbo.
DEVY ERNIS
