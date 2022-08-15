Highlights of Prime Minister Modi’s I-Day speech





1. Prime Minister Modi says he has ‘dedicated’ his entire term to delivering Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of empowering the last man in line. 2. He also remembered the sacrifices made by revolutionaries during his speech like Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil. 3. The Prime Minister also praised women freedom fighters saying, “Every Indian is filled with pride when he remembers the strength of Indian women, be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma or Begum Hazrat Mahal.” 4. Modi claimed that India should become a developed nation within the next 25 years. “I urge young people to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation; we will work for the development of all of humanity,” he said. 5. Prime Minister Modi noted that the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign is an example of the entire nation coming together to celebrate the spirit of India. “The nation’s enthusiasm for ‘Tiranga’ seen over the past three days could not have been imagined by many experts. It symbolizes the awakening of the nation,” he said. 6. Modi also hailed several other prominent freedom fighters like Birsa Munda, Sidhu Murmu, Kanhu Murmu, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Govind Guru saying they have become the “voice of freedom struggle”. 7. He also denounced the prevalence of misogyny and stressed the importance of respect for women. “A distortion has crept into our conduct and we sometimes insult women. We can pledge to get rid of this in our behavior,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that it was essential to pledge to support “Nari Shakthi”. 8. Taking a veiled dig at Congress, Modi said some people in previous governments had “looted banks” and “got away”. This comes amid an investigation by the Law Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi. “I want to talk about Bhai-bhateejavaad, Parivarvaad (familialism). On the one hand, there are people who have no housing; on the other, there are people who have no space to keep their stolen goods,” he said. 9. He also said that when India gained independence, many doubted the development potential of the country. However, despite several challenges, nothing could hinder the zeal of Indian citizens, he said. 10. Prime Minister Modi also called for moving forward with five commitments to realize the dreams of freedom fighters by 2047, when India is about to complete 100 years of independence: First, to move forward with greater resolutions and India’s resolution developed

Second, to erase all traces of bondage

Third, be proud of the country’s heritage

Fourth, the strength of unity

Fifth, the duties of citizens, including the prime minister and senior ministers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thequint.com/news/india/independence-day-2022-prime-minister-narendra-modi-speech-unfurl-national-flag-red-fort The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos