Global shares are mostly higher after China cut its policy rate

BANGKOK Global equities were mostly higher on Monday morning after China’s central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy picked up momentum in the last quarter.

US futures fell slightly and oil prices fell more than $2. Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong and Shanghai fell.

The People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and pumped another 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) into loan markets after government data showed the factory production and July retail sales weakened.

Beijing is aiming to shore up slow growth in the world’s second-largest economy at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is reportedly trying to extend his grip on power.

The ruling Communist Party effectively acknowledged last month that it could not meet this year’s official growth target of 5.5% after anti-virus measures disrupted trade, manufacturing and government spending. consumption. A crackdown on corporate debt has plunged activity in the broad real estate sector.

In early European trading, the German DAX edged up 0.1% to 13,813.54 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.3% to 6,574.58. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2% to 7,513.09. The future of the S&P 500 lost 0.4% and that of the industrialists of the Dow fell 0.3%.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 1.1% to 28,871.78 after the government reported the economy, the world’s third largest, expanded at a rate of 2.2% in April-June from a year earlier as consumer spending rebounded as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.4% to 7,062.50. The Shanghai Composite index edged down less than 0.1% to 3,276.09, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.4% to 20,040.86.

South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.

Bangkok’s SET index rose 0.2% after the Thai government announced the economy grew at a quarterly pace of 0.7% in April-June, slowing from growth of 1.1 % in the first quarter of the year.

Tourism has rebounded after two years of tight controls to combat COVID-19, but only to around a quarter of the pre-pandemic level.

The outlook for the rest of the year will largely depend on how quickly tourism recovers,” Gareth Leather of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

On Friday, Wall Street capped off a choppy week of trading with a broad rally, as the S&P 500 posted its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

The benchmark index closed up 1.7% for a weekly gain of 3.3%. The S&P 500 hadn’t posted such a strong streak since November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%, while the Nasdaq gained 2.1%. The Russell 2000 Small Business Index gained 2.1%.

Major indexes rose sharply on Wednesday after a report showed inflation fell more than expected last month. Another report on Thursday showed that wholesale inflation also slowed more than expected.

They have raised hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve may ease interest rate hikes, its main inflation-fighting tool.

The aggressive pace of rate hikes has investors worried that the Fed could drag the economy into a recession.

This week, the Commerce Department releases its retail sales report for July and retail giant Walmart releases its latest financial results.

Investors can also gauge the health of the housing market when they receive a home sales report for July and the latest earnings from Home Depot.

In other trading on Monday, the benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $2.09 to $90.00 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $2.25 a barrel on Friday.

Brent crude oil, the price basis for international trade, fell $2.14 to $96.01 a barrel.

The US dollar slipped to 133.41 Japanese yen from 133.43 yen. The Euro weakened to $1.0212 from $1.0261.