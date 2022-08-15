Boris Johnson is still working and taking red boxes on holiday, says Brandon Lewis









Boris Johnson is working hard despite his second vacation in two weeks and is even taking his red boxes with him, a former minister has insisted. The Prime Minister was filmed stocking up on essentials at a store near Athens on his second holiday in a fortnight. Has the Prime Minister thrown in the towel? Has he really stopped working? I note that he is on vacation this time in Greece. Why doesn’t he just give up? Nick Ferrari asked former Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis. Mr Lewis responded by pointing out that Mr Johnson had indicated he would step down and that we will have a new Prime Minister early next month. He then added: You know as well as I do that as politicians and particularly in a role such as Prime Minister, even when you are not in the Downing Street office, you are working. But Mr. Lewis, he’s just taken one, it’s his second vacation in two weeks. Why not just do it the other way around and just celebrate when he’s at work? The MP went on to say that this Hellenic escapade was only the second of Mr Johnson’s year before adding: ‘He will always go through red boxes, he will always deal with national security issues where appropriate, being out of the country doesn’t mean the Prime Minister stops working.” However, this was later contradicted by the Prime Minister’s official spokesman who said Mr Johnson would not be passing through his ministerial boxes while on vacation. Read more: Boris summer of drift: Prime Minister accused of ignoring cost of living crisis as Tory candidates pledge to act. Two weeks ago Boris and his wife Carrie took a mini-moon in Slovenia after multiple crises prevented them from taking a full honeymoon following their wedding last year. The couple enjoyed a stay at a five-star eco-hotel that would have had rooms without electronic devices and Wi-Fi only available on request. Their Eastern European jaunt followed a lavish party at the estate of a conservative billionaire donor as a belated celebration of their nuptials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/brandon-lewis-claims-boris-johnson-takes-red-boxes-holiday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos