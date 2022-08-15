Emmanuel Macron congratulates India on I-Day





US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also greeted India on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. PA/FILE

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, French President Emmanuel Macron has sent his greetings to the nation. Congratulating the people of India on Independence Day, Macron said his “dear friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi could “count on France to always stand by his side”. “Dear friend #NarendraModi, dear Indian people, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India’s amazing achievements over the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your sides,” the French president said in a statement. Tweeter. Dear friend @Narendra Modi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India’s amazing achievements over the past 75 years, you can count on France to always be by your side. Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 15, 2022 Prime Minister Modi and Macron met in May when the former, on the final leg of his three-day European tour, arrived at the Elysee Palace. The Prime Minister received a warm hug from Macron and the two ladders entered the official residence of the President of the French Republic. US President Joe Biden also greeted India on its 75th Independence Day. In a statement, he invoked Mahatma Gandhi and said the United States and India were “indispensable partners”. “Our partnership is further strengthened by the deep bonds between our peoples. The vibrant Indo-American community in the United States has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger nation,” the President said. “I am confident that in the years to come, our two democracies will continue to unite in upholding the rules-based order; fostering greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advancing a free and open; and together address the challenges we face around the world,” Biden added. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also wished India on Independence Day. “All Australians applaud India’s successes and the many achievements that define this great country and its people. We also thank for the contribution of our Indo-Australian community to our society, our culture, our country and the ties between our nations,” he said. “The emergence of the largest democracy in the world and the achievements of independent India have been remarkable,” Albanese said in a statement. The Australian Prime Minister also recalled his meeting with Prime Minister Modi at the QUAD summit in Tokyo. For India, the ceremony on August 15 this year was particularly significant as it marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, with the government launching a host of events to add verve around the celebration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time. In his 82-minute address, the Prime Minister today urged the nation to develop hatred towards corruption and those who indulge in this vice, and towards nepotism to move towards a new India with firm resolve. Prime Minister Modi also urged people to make five pledges over the next 25 years to make India a developed nation, removing all traces of servitude, being proud of heritage, unity and the performance of their duties. Read all Recent news, New trends,Cricket News, Bollywood News,

