Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi inaugurates 68 Paskibraka members in 2022





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated 68 Indonesian sons and daughters from 34 provinces to become members of the Heritage Flag Raising Troops (paskibraka) in the front yard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (15/08/2022) after -midday. Asking the pleasure of Almighty God, I today confirm the brothers as the Heritage Flag Waiver Team which will be on duty at Istana Merdeka on August 17, 2022. May Almighty God grant grace and ease in the work of the nation, said the president who acted as a ceremonial builder After the inauguration, President Jokowi symbolically pinned a badge on the ceremonial leader as a sign of confirmation as a member of Paskibraka. The Paskibraka members who were inaugurated will then be responsible for raising the red and white flag during the commemoration ceremony for the seconds of the proclamation of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia on August 17 at Merdeka Palace. In the afternoon, they will also resume their duties during the flag lowering ceremony. Before being inaugurated by the President, the Paskibraka members made the Indonesian Sons Pledge led by the head of the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) Yudian Wahyudi. During the pronouncing procession of the pledge, the head of the ceremony Savina Fasha, a representative of DKI Jakarta, held and placed the red and white flag on her left chest. Engagement of an Indonesian boy I admit that the son of Indonesia.

And based on this confession, I confess that I am a creature of God the Creator and that I came from him.

I confess that I have bloodshed, the motherland of Indonesia.

I claim to belong to one nation, the Indonesian nation.

I claim to have one state, the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, which is based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia.

I confess that I have a soul and an ideology, the soul and ideology of Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia.

I claim to have one goal, a just and prosperous society based on Pancasila.

I accept diversity in the cultural unity of the nation.

I claim to be the next generation of the great independence struggle with good morals and kindness according to the pleasure of Almighty God.

Based on these faiths and in the name of my honor as a national cadre, I promise to earnestly fulfill my obligations to practice all these faiths in my daily work.

May Almighty God bless my intentions with his taufik and guidance and inayahreads engagement of indonesian son. [Episode Terbaru Podkabs:Ngobrol Seru di Podkabs, Sri Mulyani: Pemerintahan Bukanlah Tembok] After delivering the pledge, the ceremonial leader embraced the red and white accompanied by the Indonesian national anthem. Closing the inauguration series, the president accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Jokowi as well as the vice-president Ma’ruf Amin and Mrs. Wury Ma’ruf Amin congratulated and discussed with the members of Paskibraka. Also accompanied by the President were Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali and BPIP Chief Yudian Wahyudi. Here are the names of 68 Indonesian sons and daughters from 34 provinces who have been confirmed as Paskibraka 2022 members: Mohammad Rifat Zayyan (Aceh Province) Rinda Febriola (Aceh Province) Mario Adhiyaksa Sihombing (North Sumatra Province) Charcoal from Marfah Ronaito (North Sumatra province) Mr. Faiz Assidiki (West Sumatra Province) Faiha Athahillah (West Sumatra province) Muhammad Farrell Althaf Yudawa (Riau Province) Dhea Sumardi (province of Riau) Ardan Muzaki Yudha Baskara (Riau Islands Province) Faradita Dwi Safitri (province of Riau Islands) Jeffry Rohmady (Jambi Province) Zikra Anugrah Choiriah (Jambi Province) Muhammad Carlos Aldionsi (South Sumatra Province) Aisyah Ramadhani (South Sumatra Province) Abi Fadilla Ramadhan (Bangka Belitung Islands Province) Chikar Novrya Putri Caesaria (Bangka Belitung Islands Province) Alfath Juan Daniswar (Benkulu Province) Asked Berliana Sari (Bengkulu province) Rendy Rafael Hogan (Lampung Province) Shelin Tan Aprilia (Lampung Province) Muhammad Ikram Athtariq (DKI Jakarta Province) Savina Fasha (DKI Jakarta Province) Bramantya Rizky Wiratama (West Java Province) Nadyna Youtana (West Java Province) Isra Mashel Arifin (Banten Province) Putri Viona (Banten Province) Muhammad Rajwa Al Farizi (Central Java Province) I Dewa Ayu Firsty Melta Dewanggi (Central Java Province) Gerrad Maylano Kisyan Putra (Special Region of Yogyakarta) Ghana Taufiqa Salma Wibowo (Special Yogyakarta Region) Abimanyu Farrelandhika Kusuma (East Java Province) Ayumi Putra Sasaki (East Java Province) I Kadek Kemala Permana Putra (Bali Province) Ni Ketut Pande Suastini (Bali Province) Muhammad Talbiah Taranggana (West Nusa Tenggara Province) Melinda Trihapsari (West Nusa Tenggara Province) Kevin Tino (East Nusa Tenggara Province) Keren Hapukh Dana Fanggidae (East Nusa Tenggara Province) Hezkia Kevin Manullang (North Kalimantan Province) Yaffa Irwala Farizah (North Kalimantan Province) Ghari Baldy Al Ramadhan (West Kalimantan Province) Anita Rahmawati (West Kalimantan Province) Rafly Tri Aditama (Central Kalimantan Province) Hairunisa Nurtaza Dewantari (Central Kalimantan Province) Muhammad Restu Pramudya (South Kalimantan Province) Felicia Hana Wahyudi (South Kalimantan Province) Muhammad Remyza Baihaqy (East Kalimantan Province) Fulgentia Marianne (East Kalimantan Province) Kurnia Isa Adolfo Onibala (North Sulawesi Province) Kenny Feren Kambey (North Sulawesi Province) Ariel Derio Permana (West Sulawesi Province) Dhara Banjarani (West Sulawesi Province) Yusril Mahendra Sofyan (Central Sulawesi Province) Faine Amanda Dwi Fania (Central Sulawesi Province) Arnold Steven Sinaga (Southeast Sulawesi Province) Divani Alifia Siswanto (Southeast Sulawesi Province) Muhammad Azwar (South Sulawesi Province) Bintang (South Sulawesi Province) Mohamad Ziad Lahay (Gorontalo Province) Ade Jullistry Damopolil (Gorontalo Province) Aldy Hadparo Tualeka (Province of Moluccas) Maria Stella Sainyakit (Province of Moluccas) Muhammad Assyaibani Abusama (North Moluccas Province) Aiswa Djien Pandey (Maluku Utara Province) Abdul Rohman Rumagesan (West Papua Province) Carrolaen Domenique Cordias Dimara (West Papua Province) James Valentino Yoku (Papua Province) Svetiana Giovanny Tukayo (Province of Papua) (TGH/UN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-kukuhkan-68-anggota-paskibraka-tahun-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos