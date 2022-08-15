China cuts interest rates to prop up faltering economy





BEIJING — China’s central bank lowered its key interest rate on Monday to support slowing economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is trying to extend his grip on power. The decision suggests Beijing is temporarily shelving concerns about high debt to act to avoid a meltdown before Xi attempts to give himself a third five-year term as Communist Party leader at a meeting this fall. The ruling party has effectively acknowledged that it cannot meet the official growth target of 5.5% this year after anti-virus measures disrupted trade, manufacturing and consumer spending. A crackdown on excessive borrowing in China’s vast real estate sector has caused a slump in home sales and construction. The momentum of economic recovery has slowed, government spokesman Fu Linghui told a news conference. Further efforts are needed to consolidate the foundations for economic recovery. The People’s Bank of China slashed its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and pumped another 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) into loan markets after growth in industrial production and retail sales weakened in July and home sales fell by double digits. The central bank appears to have decided it now has a more pressing problem, Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report. The slowdown adds to political headwinds for Xi, China’s most powerful leader since at least the 1980s. He is still expected to do well, but some analysts say he may be forced to compromise by sharing more of his sweeping powers with other party leaders. Despite the downward pressure on growth, party leaders affirmed their commitment to the tough zero COVID strategy in a July 29 statement. He dropped previous references to growth targets after the economy grew just 2.5% from a year earlier in the first half of 2022. Manufacturing output growth in July slowed to 3.8% a year ago, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Growth in consumer spending fell to 2.7%, down 0.4 percentage points from June. Sales of homes and other commercial real estate fell 28.8% from a year earlier. Beijing is forcing developers to reduce debt levels, which caused economic growth to plummet in mid-2021, disrupting the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The crackdown has bankrupted smaller developers and stoked fears of a default by the largest group, Evergrande, which owes banks and bondholders $310 billion. The downward trend in real estate has “a big impact on economic growth”, said Fu, the government spokesman. The rate cuts and extra money for loans are small compared to China’s $17 trillion-a-year economy, the world’s second-largest. Instead, these changes are widely seen as a signal to the public banking sector to lend more and lower fees for commercial borrowers. The ruling party is struggling to revive activity after Shanghai, the country’s commercial capital, and other industrial hubs were shuttered for weeks from late March to fight virus outbreaks. Officials at the world’s busiest port in Shanghai say shipping has returned to normal, but economists say it could be months before the flow of smartphones, home appliances, consumer electronics and other goods via complex supply lines will not fully recover. A survey of manufacturers released earlier showed activity in July contracted. Indicators for new orders, exports and employment declined. Retail sales fell 0.7% from a year earlier in the first half after plunging 11% in April following the temporary shutdown of Shanghai and other cities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/china-cuts-interest-rate-shore-sagging-economy-88383287 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos