Imran should go beyond rhetoric





ISLAMABAD:

In August 2014, PTI chairman Imran Khan stormed the political heart of the federal capital – the red zone – and presented six demands to the then PML-N government. PTI President, as he led his Azadi march, announced that he was open to dialogue, but it was of no use if then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not resign.

The focus on Nawaz’s resignation had muddled almost everything else and soon people found it hard to remember what Imran’s original six demands were, let alone the roughly three dozen demands of his “cousins”. policies” – Pakistani protesters Awami Tehreek (PAT). – during the 2014 sit-in.

In September 2014, then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reportedly told a joint parliamentary session that five of the six demands – re-election in a few constituencies; electoral reforms, an apolitical caretaker government formed by consensus; the resignation of all members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the formation of a new empowered election watchdog; and actions against those allegedly involved in rigging the 2013 election – were accepted with little modification.

Still, Imran continued to demand Nawaz’s resignation and continued his sit-it marathon, ending only after Pakistan witnessed its 9/11 in the form of the Peshawar Public School Massacre. army in December 2014.

At the time, the government and the ECP were targeted and they still are. Newly added targets in Imran’s hard-hitting narrative are the establishment and the United States, since he was ousted from the prime minister’s office in a vote of no confidence in April.

Before fast forwarding to 2022, it may be recalled that Imran thrived on the wave of populism and continued to raise the bar against his rival parties during these years, which was reciprocated on the other side, may -to be with a little less intensity, but ultimately led to the extreme polarization of the country as it celebrated its Diamond Jubilee.

A day after President Arif Alvi offered to mediate between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Imran’s party leader, the prime minister also extended an olive branch to the PTI leader.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said he was renewing his offer to sit together for an “economy charter” so that national interests can be protected and people can be relieved in the face of worsening economic hardship.

Surprisingly, between the Prime Minister’s and the President’s offers, ex-Prime Minister Imran also briefly departed from his usual stance of calling others “crooks and looters” and held out the proverbial hand of the friendship with the ruling coalition on the condition that it announces the date of a new election – a condition which could render useless any idea of ​​talks to address the fundamental issues.

In substantive discussions, members of the ruling alliance said this might be unacceptable as all of Imran’s struggle since his ouster had been nothing but to force new elections.

Political analysts observed that Imran himself needed to set an example by sitting with the top leaders of opposing parties for the good of the country instead of simply setting terms that seemed unacceptable to the other party.

They felt that Imran had set such conditions so that the other side was already in retreat before the talks even started.

As prime minister, they recalled, Imran addressed then opposition leaders during the Covid-19 outbreak via video link and left before they could even say what. whether it be.

He had then resorted to his rhetoric that he did not shake hands with “corrupt leaders, looters and thieves” and avoided all opportunities that might lead to sitting down with the then opposition.

The PTI leader’s habit of not sitting down with the other side because they are “corrupt” and “looters” leaves little room for backtracking.

However, political analysts believed that if he could make PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi chief minister of Punjab after calling him the province’s ‘biggest bandit’, there was a good chance that he can reverse his previous position against the others for the love of the country.

Obviously, for a long time, Imran has had the habit of presenting his claims under certain conditions and for that, he can let several cases sink.

Political commentators thought it was time Imran practically took action instead of just asking his party leaders to engage with opponents so he could continue his populist rhetoric in public without facing a backlash from them. stands on its position of several years.

It’s time to take the plunge, they said, and surprise everyone by doing what seemed impossible.

