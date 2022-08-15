Modi says India aims to become a developed nation in 25 years





NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (Reuters) – India will aim to become a developed nation within 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a National Day speech on Monday, with policies aimed at support national production in the fields of energy, defense and digital technology. Speaking from the 17th century Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule, Modi urged young people to ‘aim big’ and give their best years for the cause of the country. “We have to make India a developed country in the next 25 years in our lifetime,” Modi, 71, wearing a turban in the colors of the Indian flag, said in his 75-minute speech in Hindi. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “It’s a big resolution, and we have to work on it with all our might.” The World Bank currently classifies India as a lower-middle-income economy – intended for countries with gross national income per capita between $1,086 and $4,255. High-income countries, such as the United States, have a per capita income of $13,205 or more. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with folk artists after addressing the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi Read more India is the world’s sixth largest economy and is expected to grow over 7% in the current fiscal year ending March 2023 – the fastest among major economies. Many experts say India’s economy could grow to be the world’s third largest by 2050 after the United States and China, although per capita income, currently around $2,100, could remain low compared to many countries. With around 1.4 billion people, India is expected to overtake China as the world’s most populous country next year. Countries like the United States already see India as a future challenger to China’s dominant influence in Asia and beyond. US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated India on its National Day and said the United States and India were “indispensable partners” who would continue to work together to address global challenges in the years to come. Read more India’s neighbor Pakistan, which was part of British India and became independent at the same time, celebrated its Independence Day on Sunday. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/india/modi-says-india-aims-become-developed-nation-25-years-2022-08-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos