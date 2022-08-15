US lawmakers draw battle lines over raid of Donald Trump’s home





U.S. lawmakers have demanded more information about the potential national security threat posed by Donald Trump’s hoarding of classified documents as fallout from the unprecedented search of the former president’s home ripples through Washington.

The comments from Democrats and Republicans on Sunday were among the first reactions from Congress to Friday’s release of the search warrant presented by the FBI on the day of the Aug. 8 visit.

The search warrant revealed that Trump was under investigation for serious violations of the National Defense Act, mishandling of government material and obstruction of justice, prompting a flurry of questions from Capitol Hill.

Mark Warner, the Virginia Democrat, and Marco Rubio, the Florida Republican, respectively chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Sunday asked the Justice Department and the Director of National Intelligence to provide the panel with the documents classified items that were seized during the search and an assessment of potential national security risks as a result of their mishandling, a spokesperson for the committee said.

Reactions from lawmakers belied a deep partisan divide over Trump’s treatment by US law enforcement. Democrats focused on the legal seriousness of former presidents’ behavior, while Republicans expressed skepticism and criticized the research.

Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has asked the Director of National Intelligence to review the harm to US interests formally known as the damage assessment resulting from Trump’s decision to keep a mine of sensitive documents after leaving the White House in early 2021.

What is, to me, most disturbing here is the extent to which…it seems to be deliberate, on the part of the presidents, to keep these documents after the government has requested them. And that adds another layer of concern, Schiff said.

Republicans, many of whom have sided with Trump and attacked the Justice Department, the FBI and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, have called on federal authorities to release the affidavit in support of the search warrant. The affidavits, which usually remain secret during a federal investigation, contain details about why the DoJ asked a federal judge to approve the search.

All Garland has to do is comply with the laws, provide us with this information, let us watch. Show us the goods, Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN. We need to determine if this is a national security threat? And… was there an abuse of power by Attorney General Garland?

Mike Rounds, a Republican senator from South Dakota, told NBC: I think it’s very important long term for the Department of Justice, now that they’ve done this, that they’re showing that this isn’t It wasn’t just a fishing expedition that they had reason to go on and to do that they exhausted all other means. And if they can’t do that, then we have a serious problem on our hands.

Trump maintained that the search was a politically motivated stunt and claimed to have declassified the material before leaving office, although there is no record of such a step. According to the FBI’s inventory of 45 items recovered from the Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, 11 have been designated by authorities as top secret, secret, classified or confidential.

On Sunday, the former president said the boxes recovered by the FBI contained items protected by attorney-client privilege. I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to the place from which they were taken, he wrote on his Truth Social account.

Recommended

He also renewed attacks on US law enforcement, lamenting in another message the complete and total stranglehold that hard-left Democrats have over the DoJ and FBI. Trump added that they would never attack the house of a former Democratic president and that everything was so out of control [with] great quivering anger.

Harsh criticism from Trump and his Republican allies has raised fears of violence against the FBI and DoJ. The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI released a joint bulletin Friday on the potential for attacks on law enforcement personnel and facilities as anger erupted among Trump’s already deeply suspicious conservative base. of the federal government.

The White House has sought to distance itself from the Trump property search. Asked to comment on the latest revelations that recovered material could pose a national security risk, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: We are not intervening. We are not informed. We don’t get involved.

But congressional Democrats were less restrained.

When I look at classified documents, I have to go to a special room. I can’t even wear my Fitbit. You cannot bring staff with you. And that’s because these documents not only contain our country’s deepest secrets, but because the countries that will harm us, will harm our own citizens, we don’t want them to take. anyway, Amy Klobuchar, a Democratic senator from Minnesota, told NBC.

This is why it is so important that these documents remain in safe places. And Mar-a-Lago, where you can find croquet sets, tennis rackets and golf clubs, is not one.

