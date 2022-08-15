Guess the traditional dress that Jokowi will wear during the ceremony on August 17

Indonesia’s 77th independence is in sight. To commemorate him, the State Palace held a ceremony on August 17 in the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Usually, Jokowi’s appearance is always attractive as he wears traditional clothes during the ceremony.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo invites Indonesians to guess what traditional clothes he will wear at the August 17 ceremony.

Jokowi uploaded an animated video of himself to his official Instagram account @jokowi on Monday (08/15/2022).

Joko Widodo wears traditional clothes (TIRTO.ID)

“Good morning. The peak of the commemoration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia is only two days away. As in previous years, the First Lady and I will come to the ceremony in traditional regional attire,” said- he wrote in the caption. .

“The choices are really many, as many as the number of tribes in the archipelago,” he continued. In the video, he has been wearing traditional clothes on RI’s birthday since 2019.

Jokowi wore Bali traditional clothes in 2019. Then in 2020 he wore East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) traditional clothes. Then, in 2021, he will wear traditional Lampung clothes.

Well, at the end of the video, Jokowi gives an illustration of himself with a simple image and the words “What traditional clothes will President Jokowi wear on the 77th Independence Day of Indonesia?”

The comments column was immediately flooded with netizens guessing what traditional clothes the head of state would wear.

In your opinion, what traditional clothes does Jokowi wear, the young people?