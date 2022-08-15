Imran running out of political options





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a rally in Lahore on August 13. Photo courtesy of PTI Instagram

At an Independence Day eve rally of a few thousand PTI supporters in Lahore, PTI Chairman Imran Khan gave a nearly 93-minute speech and surprised many.

Nothing new, he said, really nothing. The same old mantra around slavery mixed with old rhetoric coated in religion, no roadmap, no new strategy and no new message except the use of old clips i.e. excerpts from his speeches and some of the opposition and repression of PTI supporters during their latest demonstration.

He is really out of options after Haqeeqi Azadi rally at the hockey stadium. Here’s how: Few would say he has a crowd following. Yes, crowd demonstrations are different, but not enough to scare the government and the state.

Even the stadium was not full to its capacity, say 45,000. But Imran Khan then says he will rise against what he says about the national Mir Sadiqs and Mir Jaffars and their international sponsors. For his observers, he sabotaged perception on May 25 when he failed to attract a crowd for a long march on Islamabad and so all had a fair idea of ​​the real strength of the PTI supporters.

Thus, one can reasonably conclude that he cannot dislodge the government by the sheer number of his supporters to obtain concessions. Thus, he lost the first option of achieving a substantive political goal through uprising.

Resignations from the National Assembly did not pay dividends and even caused political losses, that is, all important appointments had to be made by his opponents. The piecemeal acceptance of the resignations, i.e. nine new elections for the PTI seats, would only distract Imran Khan, and if he does not win these seats, it would cause panic in his own party and his voters. Nor can he afford to dissolve his two governments in KP and Punjab provinces.

Another massive reversal or what Imran Khan would say in a U-turn is that the PTI narrative of the American conspiracy has fallen flat by the new moves of Imran himself.

As noted, he telephoned US Ambassador Donald Blome. The meeting was organized by KP CM. Second, PTI hired a lobbyist in Washington to improve relations with the Biden administration.

The move underscored his double standard promoting anti-Americanism on the home front but encouraging rapprochement in Washington DC. Third, PTI fully benefited from US funding in the KP. Fourth, its senior leaders have been accused of receiving foreign funds. Finally, the American chapter of the PTI has called on the members of the American Congress to remove the sovereign government of Pakistan through a petition again asking for the help of the United States, while the PTI wants to end its alleged subjugation .

As a result, Imran Khan lost all reason to argue for an imported government and that there was no foreign conspiracy hatched for his ousting. According to his perception, the only opposition is indeed the establishment. Yet again, he began to back down after countless trends and trolling against security institutions. For example, his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, went on a private TV channel and called on the army base to disobey the leadership. It was a PTI red line crossed. Although the hatred of Shahbaz Gill runs deep in the PTI and most of its senior leaders quietly appreciated the government arresting Shahbaz Gill. He was unpopular within PTI due to his abusive language.

Yet he is Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff and what he says comes back to him. After the military and government backlash, Imran Khan, PTI leaders and even CM Punjab Chauhdry Pervaiz Elahi were forced to disavow Shahbaz Gill condemning his statement. Shahbaz Gill was actually pushed under the bus by Imran Khan. It comes on the heels of PTI’s concerted social media campaign against the martyrs of the Lasbela helicopter tragedy.

For the first time, Imran Khan felt the heat that he can’t do anything if the opposition is the establishment. He hinted at the prospect of other worst-case scenarios, such as possible disqualification in a foreign funding case and a conceivable ban on PTI itself. He failed to destabilize the Shehbaz Sharif government, which seems to be more and more solidly anchored.

With the IMF deal around the corner, Pakistan has managed to escape the Bangladesh scenario. The rupee will soon be around 200 marks against the dollar. The above trajectory would leave less vulnerable pointers to capitalize for PTI.

Imran Khan seems to lack viable political options; he lost the levers to force the elections; his confidence is gone; his body language no longer matches his hyperbole. Any last-minute tricks up his sleeve are anyone’s guess.

Jan Achakzai is a geopolitical analyst, politician from Balochistan. He is the President of the Institute of New Horizons (INH) and of Balochistan. He tweets @Jan_Achakzai

