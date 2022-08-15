Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi Concludes Speech; attacks corruption, nepotism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his address to the nation from the ramparts of Delhi’s Red Fort as India enters its 75th year of independence. In his address, the Prime Minister attacked corruption and nepotism in his speech and said that talent will be the basis of a new India. He also spoke out against dynasty politics and said that these parties only focus on the welfare of the ruling family.

He added that the wait for 5G is over and Digital India will reach every nook and cranny of India. He further announced the “Panchpran” five-point approach for development in the coming years and also supported Digital India and the emerging startup ecosystem in the country.

Besides that, he remembered freedom fighters and leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, Tatya Tope, Alluri Sitharamaraju, Rani Lakshmibai, Dr BR Ambedkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Nanaji Deshmukh.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt and Defense Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar.

Also read: 75 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE: INDIA’S ROYAL LOOT IN BRITAIN

Here are the latest updates on ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from BusinessToday.In

10.13am: Former Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu unfurls the Indian flag at his residence in Hyderabad

Read also: Independence Day 2022: the Indian tricolor deployed 30 km above the planet. See the video

9:56 am: Tata Group and Jet Airways wish Indians 75th Independence Day

9:25 a.m.: Nitish Kumar hoists the tricolor at Patna’s official residence

9:15 a.m.: Highlights of Prime Minister Modi’s speech on Day I

– He said the wait for 5G is over and Digital India will reach every village

— PM also urged Indians to fight corruption and nepotism

– “Talent will be the basis of a new India” – PM Modi

– PM Modi offers Nari Shakti for development

– PM says country has achieved ethanol-gasoline blending earlier than expected

– Honor freedom fighters like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi and others

– Prime Minister Modi issues bugle call “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan”

Also read: Indian-made gun first used for ceremonial salute at Red Fort on Independence Day

9:04 a.m.: PM Modi interacts with children at Red Fort

9:00 am: PM Modi wraps up Red Fort speech

8:55 am: PM Modi goes full throttle against corruption, nepotism

He urged Indians to fight corruption and nepotism in his address to the nation. He said: “Today the nation shows anger against corruption, but not against the corrupt. at an optimal pace.”

The Prime Minister further added, “Another evil we must unite against is nepotism. We must give opportunities to those who have talent and who will work for the progress of the nation. Talent will be the basis of a new India”.

Also read: Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Modi praises India’s aspirations, says Indians want speed and progress

8:50 a.m.: Expanding our Space Mission, Deep Sea Mission: PM Modi

He said it is our effort for the Indian youth to get full support for research in the fields “from space to the depths of the ocean”. The Prime Minister added that the government is expanding the space mission and the deep ocean mission as the solution in the future lies in the depth of space and the ocean.

8:45 a.m.: Ethanol-gasoline mixture produced ahead of schedule: PM

The Prime Minister said: “We were heavily dependent on oil imports for our needs. We had planned to blend 10% ethanol with petrol. It seemed like a difficult task to accomplish. However, we achieved the mixing ethanol with gasoline sooner than expected.”

Also read: Independence Day 2022: Here’s what Prime Minister Modi said about India’s energy needs

8.40am: ‘Wait for 5G to end’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said in his speech that the wait for 5G is over and Digital India will now reach every village. He added that people are surprised that we have digital entrepreneurs who come from the villages.

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: 5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

8:35 am: “Self-reliant India, a mass movement of society”: Prime Minister

“Self-reliant India, it becomes the responsibility of every citizen, of every government, of every unit of society. Self-reliant India, it is not a government agenda or a government programme. It is a mass movement of society, which we must move forward,” he said.

8:30 am: PM Modi pitches for gender equality for development

“I have a request for every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in day to day life. Nari Shakti pride will play a vital role in realizing India’s dreams,” he said. -he declares.

Also read: Independence Day 2022: PM Modi beats for Nari Shakti, calls for honoring women in everyday life

8:25 am: PM Modi hails Digital India, startups

The Prime Minister said, “Today we see the success of Digital India and startups, who would have thought those successful people were the young people of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities!”

Also read: Independence Day 2022: PM Modi says India’s ‘techade’ is here

8:22 a.m. RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat raises the tricolor at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur

8:20 am: We must focus on “Panchpran” in the coming years: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that in the coming years we should focus on “Panchpran”. These include moving forward with greater resolutions and resolutions of developed India, erasing all traces of bondage, being proud of our heritage, the strength of unity and the duties of citizens, including the PM and the CMs.

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: PM Modi shares 5 mantras to follow in years to come

8:15 a.m.: Many skeptics doubted our development trajectory: PM

“When we reached freedom, many skeptics doubted our developmental trajectory. But they didn’t know there was something different about the people of this land. They didn’t know this soil was special.”

8:10 a.m.; Hardeep Singh Puri and Shivraj Singh Chouhan wish India

8:05 a.m.: “The locals gave me responsibilities”: PM Modi

He said: “During this 75-year journey, amidst hopes, aspirations, ups and downs, we reached where we could with everyone’s effort. In 2014, citizens entrusted me responsibility – the first person born after independence who had the opportunity to sing the praises citizens of this Red Fort country.”

8:02 a.m.:‘COVID an example of common conscience’: PM Modi

“COVID has been an example of this common consciousness, where citizens have come together. From supporting doctors to propelling research to bringing vaccines to the most remote areas, we have stood united,” said he declared.

7:55 am: Bill Gates wants India

Microsoft founder Bill Gates wished India its 75th Independence Day. He tweeted: “As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I commend Narendra Modi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading the development of India India’s progress in these areas is inspiring and we are fortunate to be part of this journey.”

7:54 am: Every Indian is proud of the strength of the nation’s women: PM Modi

7:49 am: Tricolor proudly waving around the world: PM

The Prime Minister said: “Not only in every corner of India, but in every corner of the world today, in one form or another by Indians or those who have immense love for India, this tricolor waves with pride in all corners of the world.”

Read also: Can’t find the “tricolor”? Virtually Host the Indian National Flag

7:48 a.m.: PM Modi on ‘Partition Horrors Day’ celebration

“During ‘Azadi Mahotsav’, we remembered our many national heroes. On August 14, we remembered the horrors of partition. Today is the day to remember all the citizens of the country who have helped move our country forward over the past 75 years,” the Prime Minister said.

7:45 a.m.: PM Modi’s special I-Day outfit

For his ninth consecutive address to the nation from the Red Fort, the prime minister wore a traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes. The safa trail also had tricolor stripes similar to the headgear Modi wore on occasion.

Also read: 76th Independence Day: PM Modi wears white tricolor striped safa, long tail

7:39 am: PM Modi invokes Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters

The Prime Minister invoked freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and Tatya Tope in his speech. He also thanked leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Nanaji Deshmukh for their contributions.

7:38 am: ‘Day to move forward in a new direction’: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said: “I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step in a new direction with new determination.”

7:33 am: the Prime Minister unfurls the national flag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag at Red Fort.

7:23 a.m.: PM Modi reaches Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Red Fort. He inspects the inter-agency and police honor guard.

7:20 a.m.: India celebrates Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav 2022

07:17: PM Modi leaves Rajghat; enhanced security ahead of Prime Minister’s speech at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the Rajghat. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the nation’s capital ahead of the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech.

7:10 a.m.: PM Modi to Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays final respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Also Read:PM Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day

7:09 am: US President Joe Biden wants India

Biden said in a statement: “As people around the world, including American Indians, celebrate India’s 75th anniversary of independence, the United States joins the people of India in honoring their journey. democratic, guided by Mahatma Gandhis enduring message of truth and non-violence.”

7:01 am: PM Modi, Piyush Goyal wishes Indians on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal wished Indians on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.