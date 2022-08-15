Donald Trump says Americans are angry at ‘Attack on Democracy’ raid





Donald Trump continued to fume about the FBI’s search of his home, saying the whole country was “angry” about it.

The search warrant served on Aug. 8 was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House documents recovered from the former president’s Florida home earlier this year.

The National Archives had asked the department to investigate after it said 15 boxes of documents recovered from the estate included classified documents.

FBI agents recovered 11 sets of classified records from Mar-a-Lago, including top secret and “compartmentalized sensitive” information, according to a property receipt unsealed by the court on Friday.

In this combination image, former US President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas and an inset image Police stand outside an entrance of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a -Domaine Lago, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Getty/AP

The warrant cited potential violations of three federal laws, including the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to disclose information that could harm national security.

But the former president – whose actions on January 6, 2021, as a crowd of his supporters stormed into the US Capitol to disrupt certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory – came to light during a recent hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the deadly attack. – decried the search of his home “as a sneak attack on democracy”.

“America has never experienced this kind of ABUSE in law enforcement!” Trump posted on his Truth Social website on Sunday evening.

“For the FBI to raid the home of the 45th President of the United States, or any president for that matter, is totally unheard of and unthinkable. This burglary was a sneak attack on democracy (our Republic!) , and was both unannounced and done at a time when the President was not even present.”

He added that the raid was for “political and not legal reasons, and our whole country is angry, hurt and very embarrassed about it”.

However, a Rasmussen poll conducted between August 9 and 11, before the search warrant was unsealed, found Americans to be split. About 50% of likely voters approved of the FBI’s actions, while 46% disapproved of them, according to the poll.

Andrew David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, was among those calling on Republicans to unite behind Trump in criticizing the FBI research.

“Astonishing but not surprising Rs in the House treat the DOJ/FBI lawful search of Trump’s residence as the greatest threat to the Republic since Pearl Harbor while dismissing the illegal and violent January 6 insurgency as just another day on the Hill by a group of happy and well-meaning patriots,” Miller tweeted last week.

In another post on Sunday, Trump said he had just left a large rally where everyone could talk about the “complete and total stranglehold” Democrats have on the Justice Department and the FBI.

“It shouldn’t be like this,” he wrote.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the decision to seek the search warrant and that it “was cleared by a federal court after the required finding of probable cause.”

Garland also hit back at “unfounded” attacks on the professionalism of FBI agents and federal prosecutors.

“I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” he said. “The men and women of the FBI and the Department of Justice are dedicated and patriotic public servants.

“Every day, they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism, and other threats to their security while protecting our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them.”

In articles on Truth Social, Trump also slammed the FBI after Fox News, citing unnamed sources familiar with the investigation, reported that some of the boxes seized by agents contained documents covered by solicitor-client privilege. .

“By copy of this TRUTH, I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to where they were taken from,” Trump wrote. “Thanks!”

Earlier, Trump accused FBI agents of searching his wife Melania’s closets during the search.

He also claimed it was done without witnesses, although his attorney Christina Bobb was at Mar-a-Lago during the search and signed two property receipts showing what FBI agents took.

The FBI declined to comment on the case. Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s office for further comment.

