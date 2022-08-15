PM Modi pays tribute to those who lost their lives during partition

New Delhi- On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the partition as Congress accused the ruling party of using the traumatic events as ‘fodder’ for its political battles.

On ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, Modi paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the Partition violence and applauded the resilience and courage of those who suffered during the tragedy.

He announced last year that August 14 would be celebrated as the “Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition” in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of the people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the “inhuman” chapter in India’s history can never be forgotten.

Congress, however, has alleged that Prime Minister Modi’s real intention of marking August 14 as the “Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition” is to use the traumatic events as “food” for his current political battles.

Congress General Secretary for Communications Jairam Ramesh said the tragedy of partition cannot be misused to fuel hatred and prejudice.

“The tragedy of the score cannot be misused to fuel hatred and prejudice. The truth is that Savarkar originated the two-nation theory and Jinnah perfected it. Sardar Patel wrote, “I felt that if we don’t accept the partition, India would be split into several pieces and would be completely ruined,” Ramesh said.

In his tributes, Shah said “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” will remind the younger generation of the torture and pain suffered by compatriots and inspire citizens to maintain peace and harmony “forever”.

“The partition of the country in 1947 is that inhuman chapter of Indian history, which can never be forgotten. Violence and hatred have claimed millions of lives and displaced countless people.

“Today on ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ I bow to the thousands of people who suffered the brunt of Partition,” he said in Hindi.

While announcing his government’s decision to observe “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”, Modi noted that millions of people had been displaced and large numbers of people had lost their lives due to hatred and senseless violence.

BJP Chairman JP Nadda remembered those who paid an unbearable price during the partition. “We must never forget how the politics of selfishness and self-interest led to partition and pain,” he said.

The BJP also hit back at Ramesh for his swipe at Savarkar over the two-nation theory, with its head of IT department Amit Malviya saying it was first proposed by AMU founder Syed Ahmed Khan in 1876, long before Savarkar was born.

Savarkar and the Hindu Mahasabha had actually opposed the idea of ​​partition until the very end, he claimed.

Congress leader Ramesh also asked, “Will the Prime Minister also today remember Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, who championed the partition of Bengal against the will of Sarat Chandra Bose? , and who sat in the first cabinet of free India as the tragic consequences of Partition became evident?

To this, Malviya said, “Hussein Suhrawardy, responsible for direct action killings in Bengal, Sarat Chandra Bose and Kiron Shankar Roy demanded a united sovereign Bengal that would not go to India or Pakistan but would remain independent with the government of the Muslim League and would remain a Muslim. majority province.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after India was divided by British colonial rule in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and thousands of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed .

India will celebrate its Independence Day on Monday.

