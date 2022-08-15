Jokowi says Indonesia will not import rice in next 3 years

President Joko Widodo said Indonesia will not accept any more imported rice for the next three years. In addition, the import of maize is also reduced by the amount of imports.

In the past, we had to import 3.5 million tons of corn. Now we import 800,000 tons. It’s a huge leap forward. God willing, we will not import any more maize in the next 2-3 years, like rice which has not been imported for 3 years,” Jokowi said at the State Palace, launching from Detik, the Monday August 15, 2022.

Illustration of rice (UNPLASH)

According to Jokowi, Indonesia should not rely on higher rice production to ensure food security. Indeed, the government is currently developing a variety of other types of food, such as sorghum.

Jokowi also confirmed its commitment to provide sufficient national and global food stocks in the face of the threat of a global food crisis. Later, if the domestic stock is sufficient, it is possible for Indonesia to enter the global market.

We need to keep pushing to not only produce what we can consume, but if production increases, we need to enter the export market,” Jokowi said.

Previously, Jokowi received an award from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI). He said the award was given because Indonesia was able to prove its food security in the rice sector without importing for three consecutive years.