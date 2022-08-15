The problem with conservative media defending Donald Trump





The aftershocks of the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence were still being felt.

And these aftershocks play out in different ways depending on where you consume your news.

Most responsible media reports the facts and potential implications. Not all, but much of the conservative media is in spin mode.

CNN’s Brian Stelter, on his Sunday morning Reliable Sources show, made this disturbing and very true statement: So if you choose to live in this Trump news universe, you hear one thing over and over and over again: that he is attacked and, thus, you are attacked.

As noted by Stelter, the following banners appeared on TV screens last week:

Fox News: The FBI snooped in Melania’s closet. Fox News: The FBI is filled with a bunch of creeps. Fox News: The culture of the FBI is rotten to the core. Newsmax: FBI raid on Trump’s house shows abuse of power. Newsmax: The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago should scare all Americans. Fox News: The politicized FBI is undermining trust in the justice system. Fox News: This FBI can’t be trusted. Fox News: The FBI now exists to eliminate rivals to the Democratic Party.

Speaking on Reliable Sources, John Dean, Richard Nixon’s former White House attorney, said: I think these people are going to have eggs all over their faces when this is over; when they may never admit it, even though they should.

It’s one thing to see Trump go crazy on his social media platform. But to see so-called news organizations looking for reasons to excuse or explain Trump’s actions is alarming, but ultimately not so surprising given the recent history of right-wing media.

Stelter’s best argument is that everyone should be patient and see how this story unfolds. The FBI conducted a lawful search of Trump’s residence and removed documents they believe Trump should not have taken. Now let’s see where their investigation goes from here. And, to be clear, were talking about potentially sensitive and complex papers. Perhaps we could give the investigators more than two days to go through all of this.

In other words, it’s not that simple. It’s not a TV show that can be wrapped up in an hour.

Meanwhile, it is truly chilling to see some of the rhetoric coming from Trump supporters, chants of Defund the FBI and threats against the government. One of those threats even turned deadly when a man, who appears to have been a staunch Trump supporter, was shot dead in a confrontation with police when he attacked an FBI office in Cincinnati with a pistol with nails.

Over the weekend, armed Trump supporters showed up outside an FBI office in Phoenix.

On CBS Face the Nation, CBS Justice Correspondent Jeff Pegues discussed a bulletin issued by Homeland Security regarding threats against the FBI. Pegues said: This is, as you have noted, one of the scariest bulletins I have read. And I have read many bulletins from the days of Al-Qaeda and ISIS. And so that’s the threat from within here. And, according to the bulletin that I have just seen, again, part of the concern lies with some of these drivers, officials who make statements in favor or against the search at Mar-a-Lago, criticizing the search, criticizing the FBI. And so you have FBI officials right now concerned about the safety of their agents, employees in general, and then, as you noted, this reference to the dirty bomb. So there is a lot of concern across the country. And that’s the kind of bulletin that will be sent out to all police departments, so that they intend to share the information, because, frankly, you don’t really know where the threat is really going to come from. .

And much of Trump’s support comes from GOP leaders. New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd wrote: It’s Pavlovian now. Republicans don’t even hesitate before protecting Trump, even if he is under investigation for possibly violating the Espionage Act.

Dowd went on to write of Trump: This egotist is defiling our democracy, tearing the country apart for his own benefit. Fundraising emails ranting about the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago should be titled: Ruin America So We Can Make Some Money Off It! (In fact, Rupert Murdoch could use it as a chyron.)

And as Dowd points out, every time Trump is backed into a corner, he starts complaining that someone else should be in trouble, not him.

Still, Trump has his supporters, including prominent GOP figures. For example, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said: I think every Republican thinks the FBI, as far as Trump and other organizations are concerned, has lost their minds. Florida Senator Rick Scott said, “This should scare American citizens. The way our federal government went is like what we thought of the Gestapo or people like that.

Dowd writes: Even after so many years of this poisonous madness, I remain amazed that Republicans viciously smeared by Trump in his path, like Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, are now supporting his smears.

Trump and the FBI search were a major topic, of course, on the Sunday morning news broadcasts.

On NBC Meet the Press, Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobucher said, “I used to think the Republican Party used to stand with law enforcement. And I hope that some of them will do it today because this kind of talk is very dangerous for our country.

Klobuchar also had this interesting tidbit: as a senator, I know that when I look at classified documents, I have to go to a special room. I can’t even wear my Fitbit.

Meanwhile, on CNN State of the Union, Ohio Republican Congressman Mike Turner said: (Trump) has a lot of questions to answer. No one is above the law. Donald Trump is not above the law and Attorney General Garland is not above the law either.

Briana Keilar, who hosted State of the Union, posed a great question to Turner: Do you take home any documents marked with special access?

Turner gave a one-word answer: No.

Turner then later went on to say that he would be very surprised if (Trump) had any actual documents that rise to the level of an immediate national security threat.

Still, great job in this Keilar interview.

Also on the State of the Union, Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said: Well, if the GOP is going to be the party that supports law enforcement, law enforcement includes the FBI. As a lawyer in the United States, I work with the FBI, DEA, federal law enforcement agencies. These people on the ground are making extraordinarily heroic efforts to uphold our rule of law, which is fundamental to the Republican Party and to our democracy. The FBI is one of them. And so, yes, we have to stop passing judgment on them. No doubt they have top FBI brass (have) made mistakes. They’re doing it. I also defended cases. And I have seen bad deeds. But you can’t say that every time they came in and made that search, they weren’t doing their job as law enforcement officers.

Be sure to check out Brian Stelters’ interview on CNN with Henry Reese, who was the moderator for Friday’s event when author Salman Rushie was attacked.

Rushdie, the 75-year-old author who has received death threats for some of his writing, was stabbed repeatedly on stage at an event in western New York. CNN’s Nouran Salahieh, Nicki Brown, Liam Reilly and Samantha Beech report that Rushdie was taken off a ventilator, but remains in critical condition. His agent, Andrew Wylie, told CNN: So the road to recovery has begun. It will take a long time for the injuries to be serious. But his condition is going in the right direction.

Wylie told The New York Times Hurubie Meko and Lauren DAvolio that Rushdie could lose an eye, his liver was badly damaged and the nerves in one of his arms had been severed.

Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from New Jersey, was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder and assault with a weapon.

Meko and DAvolio wrote in The Times, Mr Rushdie had been living under the threat of an assassination attempt since 1989, some six months after the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses. The book romanticized parts of the Prophet Muhammad’s life with depictions that offended some Muslims, who believed the novel to be blasphemous. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who led Iran after its 1979 revolution, issued a decree known as a fatwa on February 14, 1989. It ordered Muslims to kill Mr Rushdie.

It’s not publicly known why Matar attacked Rushdie.

The Associated Press David Bauder has this interesting story: By chance, an AP reporter at the scene to witness Rushdie’s attack.

Bauder reports that Joshua Goodman, an AP Latin America correspondent based in Miami, was on vacation with his family in western New York and attended the conference where Rushdie was attacked.

Goodman told Bauder, It was very surreal, that’s the only way to describe it. It was the last place you would expect something like this.

Goodman, of course, did what a reporter does in such a situation. He went to work.

I take no satisfaction in witnessing a tragedy, Goodman told Bauder. I enjoy informing others.

With schools returning across the country, NBC News’ latest in-depth information series is Kids Under Pressure. The series will look at key issues schools, families and students face as they return to the classroom. Over the next two weeks there will be special features on the Today show, NBC Nightly News, MSNBC, NBCNews.com and NBC News NOW. Poynter Media business analyst Rick Edmonds reported a few weeks ago that Gannett was set to be fired following his second-quarter earnings report. Well, those layoffs started rolling in on Friday. Poynters Angela Fu has all the details here. The Washington Posts editorial board with After 10 years of agony, it’s time for Syria to free Austin Tice. Also in the Washington Post, Tiffany Hsu with On TikTok, Election Misinformation Thrives Ahead of Midterms. OK, that’s media related. And, well, it’s a fun pick-me-up in a newsletter full of bad news. So enjoy this little piece from a Washington, DC presenter, Jeannette Reyes.

Do you have any comments or advice? Email Poynter Senior Media Editor Tom Jones at [email protected]

The Poynter Report is our daily media newsletter. To receive it in your inbox Monday through Friday, sign up here.

Follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.poynter.org/commentary/2022/the-problem-with-conservative-media-defending-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos