



A SENIOR Tory has denied that Boris Johnson threw in the towel as he left for a second spell abroad as his post as Prime Minister ran out.

Just three weeks before leaving Number 10, the Prime Minister flew to Greece for a week, just days after returning from vacation in Slovenia.

It was reported over the weekend that Mr Johnson was spotted shopping alongside his wife Carrie at a supermarket in Nea Makri, a town east of Athens. His latest break comes amid accusations that he is running a zombie government that is failing to get a handle on the scale of the cost of living crisis, especially skyrocketing energy bills. Removal vans were pictured outside No10 today. Downing Street today confirmed that Mr Johnson was on leave until the weekend, but insisted he would be kept informed of any urgent issues while on vacation. The prime minister is on vacation this week, a spokesman said, adding that the prime minister had paid for the trip. He added: As is the case with prime ministers, as you know from their role, they will obviously be kept informed of all pressing matters and will take decisions, especially those (related to) national security for example. If there were urgent decisions that required the input of the PM, he will of course participate in them. But the Deputy Prime Minister [Dominic Raab] is able to fill in for meetings if they arise, but as far as I know no such meetings are currently scheduled. Asked if MrJohnson’s holiday could have been delayed for a few weeks, his spokesman said: “I can’t get into the timing decision but he’s off this week. He will be back this weekend. Mr Johnson will step down on September 6, when one of the Tory leadership candidates, Rishi Sunk or Liz Truss, takes over. Former cabinet minister Brandon Lewis has also defended Mr Johnson’s double vacation, rejecting any suggestions he may have thrown in the towel. The former Northern Ireland secretary told LBC: Even when you’re not in the Downing Street office, you’re working. He’s probably in his second week or so [of] holidays over the past year, certainly this year. Thus, while someone is absent, whether he is secretary of state or even less prime minister, he will continue to work. I can assure you that it will always come through the inboxes, it will always deal with national security issues, if any. Being outside the country does not mean that the Prime Minister stops working. Labor has accused the Prime Minister of treating recent months as one big party. A spokesman said: On the evidence of the past few months, it appears to make little difference whether the Prime Minister is in office or on vacation as he has still failed to rise to the challenge of the cost crisis of the lives of curators. It’s just one big party for Boris Johnson as the country struggles to pay its bills. Mr Johnson’s spokesman said the Prime Minister would remain contactable. He will be reachable. All the urgent decisions that need to be made, he will obviously be involved and leave it but he is on leave.

