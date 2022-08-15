PM Modi Gives 5 ‘Panch Prans’ Pledges to Fulfill Country’s Dreams in Next 25 Years









Updated: August 15, 2022

New Delhi [India]Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on the people of India to take “panch pran” (five promises) for a developed nation and aim to realize the dreams of freedom fighters by the year 2047 – the 100th year of India’s independence.

The Prime Minister, addressing the nation on the 76th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, spoke of the five commitments the country must focus on for the next 25 years.

“The first pran is to go forward with greater resolutions and resolutions of developed India. The second pran is to erase all traces of bondage. Even though we see the smallest things of bondage, to inside us or close to us, we have to get rid of them. Third is to be proud of our heritage. Four is the strength of unity for our dreams of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. The fifth pran is the duties of citizens which includes the prime minister and chief ministers as well. great pranshakti to realize the dreams of the country in the next 25 years,” the prime minister said.

After arriving at Fort Rouge, the Prime Minister inspected Fort Rouge’s interagency and police honor guard, which was positioned directly in front of the national flag across the moat below the ramparts.

Ahead of his address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the national flag. Flower petals were sprayed at the Amrit training site by two MI-17 1V helicopters. The Air Force band played the national anthem raising the national flag and performing the ‘Rashritya Salute’.

Besides about 250 eminent persons who arrived at Fort Rouge on Monday, nearly 8,000 to 10,000 people attended the program.

Several events have taken place over the past 75 weeks to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically participating in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign under the leadership of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign started on Saturday and will continue until today. The program plans to inspire Indians around the world to raise the national flag at home. The goal of the program is to make the relationship with the national flag more personal rather than keeping it formal or institutional.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of the people, culture and achievements of India.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only helped bring India this far in its evolutionary journey, but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to activate India 2.0, fueled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’s official journey began on March 12, 2021, which began a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

