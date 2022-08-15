Mar-a-Lago raid could land Trump in jail





George Conway said the DOJ’s investigation into the documents found at Mar-a-Lago could land Trump in jail. On CNN, Conway called the probe “the shortest distance between Trump and an orange jumpsuit.” He said to date there has been no “rational and logical defense” for Trump in the case. Loading Something is loading.

Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta on Saturday, Conway said he believed the investigation that involved the FBI searching Trump's Florida home last Monday for classified documents carried a strong likelihood that the former president be prosecuted for his actions.

Speaking to CNN’s Jim Acosta on Saturday, Conway said he believed the investigation that involved the FBI searching Trump’s Florida home last Monday for classified documents carried a strong likelihood that the former president be prosecuted for his actions.

“I think the shortest distance between Donald Trump and an orange jumpsuit is that investigation with the documents,” Conway said.

“We haven’t heard anything that comes close to a rational, logical defense,” Conway added.

Referring to possible violations of the Espionage Act, Conway said evidence that documents Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago could be “used to the detriment of the United States” and that the former president “refused to return them” would be necessary to secure a conviction.

“The facts are as we heard them, that’s exactly what he did,” Conway said.

When asked by Acosta why he thought Trump was keeping these documents, Conway suggested there was “no valid reason.”

“The reason is that he’s just a man who thinks everything belongs to him,” Conway said of Trump, calling him a “narcissist” who thought it was “good” to keep the documents no matter what. what they were about.

The FBI took 11 sets of classified documents some of which were allegedly marked top secret and related to nuclear weapons from Mar-a-Lago after searching the property last Monday. The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump violated three federal laws, including the Espionage Act. Violators of the law can face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

In February, the National Archives removed 15 boxes of documents from the property. For his part, Trump denied wrongdoing and claimed without justification that he had declassified all the documents.

In a separate interview on CNN on Saturday, Conway also slammed those who defend Trump, calling them “fundamentally desperate.”

“He’s in serious legal danger,” Conway told host Erin Burnett. “If someone else had done this, if a national security adviser had done this, if an aide to the president had done this, if I had done this, if you had done this, we would probably already be indicted. .”

