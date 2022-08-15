President Jokowi confirms Paskibraka members at Merdeka Palace : National Okezone





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Heritage Flag Raising Troops (Paskibraka) in the front yard of Merdeka Palace on Monday, August 15, 2022. Jokowi, who was the coach at the investiture ceremony, hoped Paskibraka could perform his duties to the best of his ability on August 17, 2022.

“Asking for the blessing of Allah the Almighty, I today confirm the brothers and sisters as Flag Raising Heritage Troops who will serve at Merdeka Palace on August 17, 2022. May Almighty God grant grace and ease in the state task . Jakarta August 15, 2022 President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo,” said Jokowi, which was streamed on YouTube from the Presidential Secretariat, on Monday (8/15/2022). READ ALSO:77th anniversary of RI, the road to the State Palace is closed The ceremony was led by a Paskibraka woman named Savina Fasha from DKI Jakarta. Savina was also a representative who also made the pledge by kissing the red and white flag. In addition, the head of the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP), Yudian Wahyudi, also read the commitment of the Indonesian sons to hoist the candidates’ flag. READ ALSO:Climb Bung Karno Tomb in Blitar ahead of Indonesia’s 77th anniversary

Read also : Supporting the supervision of marine and fisheries resources, Morowali Regency grants land to KKP Here is the content of the commitment of Indonesian sons: I pledge to be an Indonesian son, I claim to be an Indonesian son and based on this confession, I confess that I am a creature of God, the Creator and from Him I confess that I shed the blood of a homeland, Indonesia I claim to be an Indonesian nation I claim to be a country, the Republic of Indonesia which is based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia I confess that I have a soul and an ideology and an ideology and Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia I claim to aim for a just and prosperous society based on Pancasila I admit diversity in the cultural unity of the nation I claim to be the next generation of the great independence struggle with morals and people according to the blessing of the Almighty Based on these faiths and in the name of my honor as a national cadre, I promise to earnestly fulfill my obligations to practice all these faiths in my daily work. May Almighty God bless my intention with His taufik and guidance and His Inayah

