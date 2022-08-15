Jokowi delivers two state addresses tomorrow, people can watch

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo must deliver two speeches in order to Annual session of the MPR at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Tuesday (16/7/2022).

Launching an upload to the official Instagram account of the Indonesian Presidential Personnel Office on Monday (8/15/2022) the President’s speech Jokowi This can be seen by the public on national television channels.

Additionally, the President’s speech can be viewed via a live stream on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel.

The first speech is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. WIB. The speech was delivered within the framework of the annual session of the MPR and the joint session of the DPR and the DPD.

Then the second speech is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. WIB. The second speech aimed to introduce the draft State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (RAPBN) 2023.

Meanwhile, according to YouTube channel DPR RI, the public can watch MPR’s 2022 annual session starting at 09:00 WIB.

However, referring to the agenda of the DPR RI, it is written that the Annual Session 2022 will be held on Tuesday August 16, 2022 from 09:30 WIB.

