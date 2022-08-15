Canal carrying water from Wales to England named for Boris Johnson could solve drought, senior Tories say

//= do_shortcode(‘[in-content-square]’) ?>

Senior Tories are floating the idea of ​​a ‘Grand Boris Canal’ named after the outgoing Prime Minister to transfer water from North Wales to South England.

The 14 billion plan was first suggested by Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, but according the Daily Mail senior Tories are pushing the idea again after parts of England were officially declared drought.

“Senior Tories said yesterday that the current droughts meant it was time to revise the plan,” said Brendan Carlin, the newspaper’s political reporter.

They quoted a spokesman for the environment department Defra who said that “inter-regional water transfers can play an important role in moving water from parts of the country where supplies are plentiful to those where demand is high.”

The water would be shipped from the south of Scotland as well as north Wales, as these areas receive much more rainfall than parts of England, “to create a giant natural water network across the Kingdom -United”.

The battered landscape of the climate crisis is clearly visible in today’s extraordinary satellite image.https://t.co/KJtKnYGOoy pic.twitter.com/Oe63BIw5zJ James Cheshire (@spatialanalysis) August 10, 2022

Such a plan, however, would likely be particularly controversial in Wales where earlier plans to supply England with water, in particular the drowning of Capel Celyn and Llawddyn, sparked political opposition.

The independence movement YesCymru has campaigned on the issue, calling on Wales to receive compensation for the 243 billion liters of water extracted per year.

“Do our best”

An official drought was declared across eight regions of England on Friday by the National Drought Group, which includes representatives from government, water companies, the Environment Agency and others.

Today a garden hose ban was introduced in Cornwall and parts of Devon for the first time in 26 years.

South West Water said the ban would come into effect from August 23 to protect dwindling supplies.

The region has had little rain for the past eight months and July was the driest in nearly a century.

The Exeter-based company is the sixth water company after Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water to impose restrictions on garden hoses.

Yorkshire Water has announced a ban will begin on August 26 and Thames Water is planning one in the coming weeks.

An official drought was declared across eight regions of England on Friday by the National Drought Group, which includes representatives from government, water companies, the Environment Agency and others.

It’s the first time in 26 years but we had no other choice. We must now ban garden hoses to protect our precious water, a South West Water spokesperson said.

We have done our best to avoid this ban. We have increased the amount of water we can store, doubling it since the last drought in 1976.

We’ve opened reservoirs, installed a new borehole, and improved how we can move water around the area to help keep everyone’s taps open.

South West Water said it was now fixing about 2,000 leaks a month, including a third on customer supply lines, which were repaired free of charge.