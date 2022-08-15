Politics
PM Modi’s ‘5 Pran’, ‘Naari Shakti’ Pitch, ‘Parivarwaad’ Tirade & More In Red Fort I-Day Speech
New Delhi: Addressing the nation on India’s 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday outlined the country’s vision to achieve five resolutions (panch pran) up to 100 years of freedom while by urging citizens to put an end to disrespectful behavior towards women.
In his 82-minute speech, Prime Minister Modi talked about India’s achievements in technology, ethanol production, COVID-19 vaccination program, and more.
5 major highlights of PM Modi’s speech
Panch Pran: The Prime Minister presented five resolutions for India emphasizing that India was moving from ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ to ‘Amrit Kaal’. The five ‘pran’ he mentioned are:
- The Purpose of Developed India Third Pran
- Remove all traces of colonial mentality and slavery (ghulami)
- Be proud of your Indian roots
- Unity
- Sense of duty among citizens
“Over the next 25 years, we must focus on the five resolutions,” he said.
Tirade on Corruption and Parivardwaad: Prime Minister Modi called on the nation to fight the evils of corruption and nepotism (“parivarwaad”) as he noted, “If there are crores of problems, there are crores of solutions. When 130 crores of people take a step forward, the nation takes a 130 crore step forward,” he identified corruption and corruption. nepotism as two key issues that need to be tackled head-on.
“Corruption digs the country like a termite, the nation will have to fight it,” he said. Modi mentioned that his government is working to ensure that the corrupt individuals who looted India are made to give back what they took.
“Another evil we must unite against is nepotism. We must give opportunities to those who have talent and who will work for the progress of the nation. Talent will be the basis of a new India,” he said. he adds.
He went on to say, “To clean up every institute in India, let’s change our mentality from nepotism and dynasty and give an opportunity to deserving citizens.”
Independence Day 2022: PM Modi ‘proud’ of DRDO howitzer used for 21-gun salute. Learn more
Respect for women and presentation of “Nari Shakti”: The role of women in India’s progress was a major element addressed by the Prime Minister who, in a moving appeal, noted that respect for women is an important pillar of the nation’s growth. It is important that in speech and conduct “we do not do anything that lowers the dignity of women”, he said.
“A distortion has crept into our conduct and we sometimes insult women,” he said, and asked, “Can we commit to getting rid of that in our behavior and values?”
He emphasized gender equality and highlighted the increased participation of women, ‘Nari Shakti’ in all spheres of life.
India as an ambitious society: The Prime Minister hailed India as an ambitious society, noting that the nation is “the mother of democracy” and has “inherent strength”.
“Our nation has proven that we have inherent strength in our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakable,” Modi said, calling India “the mother of democracy”.
He also said, “India is an ambitious society and such a society is an asset. The people of India want positive change and they want it at a rapid pace. He also wants to contribute.
Prime Minister Modi noted India’s success in administering 200 doses of COVID vaccine when, as he said, the world continued to engage in debate and was intrigued by the performance of new vaccines .
First Nation Approach: The Prime Minister has called on Indians to take a ‘Nation First’ approach to everything they do.
“I urge the young people to devote the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will even work for the development of all mankind. This is the strength of India,” he said .
“By the 100th anniversary of independence, we must work with the vision of achieving what our freedom fighters dreamed of,” he said.
Independence Day: From Tri-Services Group performance to PM Modi’s address – Red Fort Highlights (IN PICS)
Notably, an Indian-made weapon was used for the first time in 75 years for the ceremonial 21-gun salute at the historic Red Fort on Independence Day. Until now, British guns have been used for the ceremonial salute.
Amid the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, Prime Minister Modi wore the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes. He chose to wear a white safa with tricolor stripes and a long train for his 76th Independence Day look.
To mark 75 years of independence, Indians across the country are also taking part in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.
(With contributions from the agency)
