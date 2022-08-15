Ahead of the 2023 financial note, here are economists’ suggestions for controlling inflation next year





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will read financial notes RAPBN 2023 during the Plenary Session of DPR RI RAPBN TA 2023 on Tuesday (16/8/2022) at 09:30 WIB at Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta. So what should be done from a fiscal point of view so that the inflation rate is still under control next year? Economist of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (CELIOS), Bhima Yudhistira, said that from the APBN side, the most important thing right now is to double fertilizer subsidies. “The allocation for this fertilizer subsidy is at least double the current allocation,” Bhima said. CompanyMonday (15/8/2022). As is known, the pressure of increasing fertilizer prices and also the availability of subsidized fertilizers is a challenge for the stabilization of food prices. Because so far volatile food not only because imported products are expensive, but also because the production costs of fertilizers and pesticides are also increasing. Next comes food infrastructure to cut the chain of distribution, from roads, agricultural centers to markets, to irrigation. The next point is the allocation of subsidies, in particular energy subsidies. According to Bhima, energy subsidies still need to be maintained to maintain people’s purchasing power, even though oil prices are expected to start falling next year. “The amount can be considered as not undergoing a significant reduction compared to the 2022 allocation, both for LPG gas, Pertalite, diesel, and for subsidized electricity. This must be maintained”, he said. he explains. Then it is about improving data collection and also the response of local governments (local governments), regional cooperation in controlling inflation and social safety nets. Bhima said if estimated inflation remains high, the number of social safety nets, such as wage subsidies, to the Family Hope (PKH) program can be increased. Particularly for assistance to MSMEs, Bhima felt that the assistance provided should be increased, such as interest rate subsidies to KUR and direct support to MSMEs through capital. “This must also be added to the 2023 state budget,” he concluded.

