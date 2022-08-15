Boris Johnson ‘on leave’ as Prime Minister takes second overseas holiday of the summer | Political news

Boris Johnson is not expected to take part in any engagements this week as he enjoys his second overseas summer vacation in less than a month, Downing Street has confirmed.

Over the weekend Mr Johnson was spotted in Greece as UK households grapple with the growing impact of the cost of living crisis.

The Prime Minister took a vacation earlier this month despite warnings of continued inflation and the threat of a recession later this year.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed to reporters that the Prime Minister “is on leave this week” and is not working day to day.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is able to replace him in all meetings, the spokesman said, but none are currently scheduled.

The spokesman added that Mr Johnson “will be contactable” and “kept informed of any urgent issues”.

The Prime Minister will make decisions on national security if necessary and he will direct urgent decisions if necessary, they added.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman also confirmed that Mr Johnson was paying for his trip but declined to say whether his security was taxpayer funded.

Asked why Mr Johnson could not wait until his successor was appointed on September 5 before traveling abroad, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said he could not go into detail at about it, but said “government activity continues”.

“I can’t make a decision on timings, but he’s off this week. He’ll be back this weekend,” he told reporters.

“Over the past few weeks we have made a number of important announcements and will continue to do so in the coming days.”

It comes as removal vans have been spotted outside Number 10.

The Times newspaper reported that Mr Johnson was spending a week’s holiday in the country, with locals seeing him shopping alongside his wife Carrie Johnson at a supermarket in Nea Makri, a town east of Athens.

Earlier today, former minister Brandon Lewis defended Mr Johnson’s trip.

“He’s probably in his second week or so. [of] holidays for the past year, definitely this year,” he told LBC.

“So while someone is away, whether they are secretary of state or even less prime minister, they will continue to work.”

But Labor has slammed the Prime Minister, accusing him of treating recent months as “one big party”.

A party spokesman said: “From the evidence of the past few months, it seems to make little difference whether the Prime Minister is in office or on vacation, as he has still failed to rise to the challenge of the Tory cost-of-living crisis. It’s just a big party for Boris Johnson as the country struggles to pay its bills.”

Analysts have predicted that typical energy bills could reach around £3,500 in October and over £4,200 in January.

Bills are expected to cost more than two months of average wages next year unless the government steps in, a report says.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman also once again ruled out any further government intervention to ease the burden of the rising cost of living until Mr Johnson’s successor is appointed in early September.