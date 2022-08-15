Turkish drone maker Baykar booked for three years, says CEO





Turkey’s Baykar Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, which supplies Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles, says it currently has the capacity to build 20 drones per month and has a three-year backlog. “TB2 and Akinci drones are in mass production, we have demand for both,” Haluk Bayraktar, the private company’s CEO, said in an interview with Ukraine’s Come Back Alive Foundation on Thursday. “For Bayraktar TB2, we have export contracts with 22 different countries. Baykar, which is also working on an unmanned fighter project called Bayraktar Kizilelma, wants to further increase its production capacity and hopes to achieve this with a factory in Ukraine. Bayraktar, the brother of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law Selcuk Bayraktar, said the company wants to assemble TB2 and Akinci drones as well as Kizilelma fighters in Ukraine. Construction of a state-of-the-art research facility and production center is already underway, he said, adding, “We see Ukraine as our strategic partner. We also want to make Ukraine a manufacturing base. Turkey has managed to stay close to Ukraine and Russia this year as it seeks to mediate rather than choose sides in the war following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February . Even though Baykar is supplying armed drones to Ukraine and planning a factory there, Turkey’s exports to Russia hit an eight-year high of $2.9 billion in the first half of 2023.

In a recent interview with RBC newspaper, Ukraine’s envoy to Turkey said a Bayraktar TB2 factory could produce drones as early as the end of 2023. Kyiv has received 50 TB2 drones since the Russian invasion, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in June.

In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan played a major role in brokering a deal between Russia and Ukraine to resume war-trapped Black Sea grain exports. Erdogan has close ties with Putin, who praised him for his efforts during the protracted grain talks. Turkey brags about Russia’s trade boom, defies pressure for sanctions

