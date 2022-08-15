Boris Johnson is taking another holiday in Greece – but Brandon Lewis insists he is still working





BORIS Johnson is back on vacation, shortly after returning from another break, as he enters his final weeks in Downing Street.

Johnson, who will step down from No. 10 on September 6, took a vacation earlier this month despite warnings of further inflation and the threat of a recession later this year.

Now the outgoing prime minister is said to be on a break, this time in Greece. The Times newspaper reports that Johnson is spending a week’s holiday in the country, with locals seeing him shopping alongside his wife Carrie at a supermarket in Nea Makri, a town east of Athens. READ MORE:Keir Starmer defends holidays, rules out nationalizing energy companies On Monday, former cabinet minister Brandon Lewis defended Johnson, rejecting any suggestions he threw in the towel. He told LBC: Even when you’re not in the Downing Street office, you’re working. He added: He’s probably in his second week or so [of] holidays over the past year, certainly this year. Thus, while someone is absent, whether he is secretary of state or even less prime minister, he will continue to work. I can assure you that it will always come through the inboxes, it will always deal with national security issues, if any. Being outside the country does not mean that the Prime Minister stops working. READ MORE: Next Prime Minister must honor his promise to Afghans Labor attacked the Prime Minister, accusing him of treating recent months as one big party. A spokesman said: On the evidence of the past few months, it appears to make little difference whether the Prime Minister is in office or on vacation as he has still failed to rise to the challenge of the cost crisis of the lives of curators. It’s just one big party for Boris Johnson as the country struggles to pay its bills. Downing Street later insisted the Prime Minister would be kept informed of any pressing issues while on vacation. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters that Johnson had paid for his own vacation and would be kept informed of any urgent government business while he was away. The Prime Minister is on vacation this week, he said. As is the case with prime ministers, as you know from their role, they will obviously be kept informed of all pressing matters and will take decisions, especially those (related to) national security for example. He added: If there were any urgent decisions that required PM input, of course he will participate. But the Deputy Prime Minister [Dominic Raab]is able to fill in for meetings if they arise, but as far as I know no such meetings are currently scheduled. Asked if Boris Johnson’s vacation could have been delayed for a few weeks, his spokesman said: I can’t get into the timing decision, but he’s off this week. He will be back this weekend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/20656729.boris-johnson-takes-another-holiday-greece—brandon-lewis-insists-still-working/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos