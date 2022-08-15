second vacation in two weeks for Boris Johnson, despite the crises

In recent weeks, the Conservative leader, initially pushed by his party after a series of scandals, has missed several emergency meetings.

At a time when the United Kingdom is undergoing several crises, including historic inflation and drought, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has started his second vacation in 15 days, enough to fuel accusations of a power vacuum while waiting for his successor.

In recent weeks the Tory leader, pushed to leave by his party after a series of scandals, has missed emergency heat wave meetings, stayed away from England’s Euro celebrations women’s football and spent a few days on their honeymoon in the mountains of Slovenia.

This time he was pictured in a supermarket in a suburb of Athens with his wife Carrie, while a removal truck was parked outside his residence at 10 Downing Street on Monday.

Removal trucks are repositioned outside numbers 10 and 11 Downing Street in central London on August 15, 2022. HOLLIE ADAMS / AFP

The Prime Minister is on vacation this weekindicated his spokesman, stressing that the heads of government, even absent, remain informed on all urgent matters and take decisions, particularly in terms of national security.

This escapade comes as Boris Johnson has promised to stay in business until the appointment of a new leader of the Conservative party. Only two candidates remain in the running, the head of diplomacy Liz Truss, favorite, and the former finance minister Rishi Sunak. The result of the internal election is expected on September 5th.

Voices have been raised in the British political class to criticize Boris Johnson for being absent subscribers at a time when his compatriots are suffering from a very sharp increase in the cost of living, with in particular an explosion in the price of electricity and some gas.

Forecasts of further massive bill increases in October and then January, together with the central bank’s warning of the scale of the crisis ahead for the UK economy, prompted calls to act urgently, without waiting for the arrival of of his successor.

Not the height

Downing Street said last week he would return to the future prime minister to act in the face of this crisis, and not Boris Johnson, supposed to dispatch current affairs. The country is also facing a historic drought that is hitting the agricultural sector hard and has made it necessary to implement watering restrictions in several regions.

The Labor Party believed that the party continues for Boris Johnson, as the whole country struggles to pay its bills. Judging by the past few months, it doesn’t matter much whether the prime minister is at work or on vacation, since he hasn’t risen to the challenge of the living standards crisis, brought on by the Conservative Party.judged a spokesman for the left-wing opposition. Labour, however, has itself been criticized for its supposed passivity in the face of the crisis, its leader Keir Starmer having been on holiday last week and having only presented his party’s proposals on Monday, in particular a freeze on gas prices and electricity.

For Brandon Lewis, former minister of Boris Johnson, the latter did not throw the sponge: It’s probably his second week of vacation in a year, and certainly this year (…) even when we’re not at the Downing Street office, we’re working. According to the newspaper The temperatureBoris Johnson intends to embark on a series of visits and speeches after his return next weekend, in order to encourage his successor to continue defending his priorities, in particular UK support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion. And he intends to remain present in the public debate despite the planned parliamentary inquiry into his attitude during the party doorthose Downing Street parties during the lockdowns that precipitated his departure.

The former mayor of London remains popular in his party, more, according to some polls, than the two contenders for his succession, and the media speculates on a desire to return to power.

In the meantime, many would see the former journalist taking up a remunerative position as an editorialist: according to the Guardianhe was approached by the tablod Daily Mail which supported him until the end despite the scandals.

