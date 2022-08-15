United Kingdom: why Boris Johnson’s vacation in Greece is controversial?





the essential

In the midst of historic drought and while the country is suffering the brunt of galloping inflation, the English Prime Minister Boris Johnson is starting his second vacation in 15 days. Enough to fuel the controversy in the United Kingdom.

At a time when the United Kingdom is undergoing several crises, including historic inflation and drought, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has started his second vacation in 15 days, enough to fuel accusations of a power vacuum while waiting for his successor. In recent weeks the Tory leader, pushed to leave by his party after a series of scandals, has missed emergency heat wave meetings, stayed away from England’s Euro celebrations women’s football and spent a few days on their honeymoon in the mountains of Slovenia. This time he was pictured in a supermarket in a suburb of Athens with his wife Carrie, while a removal truck was parked outside his residence at 10 Downing Street on Monday. “The Prime Minister is on vacation this week” “The Prime Minister is on vacation this week”, indicated his spokesman, stressing that the heads of government, even absent, remain “informed on all the urgent files and take decisions, particularly as regards national security”. This escapade comes as Boris Johnson has promised to stay in business until the appointment of a new leader of the Conservative party. Only two candidates remain in the running, the head of diplomacy Liz Truss, favorite, and the former finance minister Rishi Sunak. The result of the internal election is expected on September 5th. Voices have been raised in the British political class to criticize Boris Johnson for being absent subscribers at a time when his compatriots are suffering from a very sharp increase in the cost of living, with in particular an explosion in the price of electricity and some gas. Forecasts of further massive bill increases in October and then January, together with the central bank’s warning of the scale of the crisis ahead for the UK economy, prompted calls to act urgently, without waiting for the arrival of of his successor. “Not the Height” Downing Street said last week that it would be up to “the future Prime Minister” to act in the face of this crisis, and not Boris Johnson, who was supposed to dispatch current affairs. The country is also facing a historic drought that is hitting the agricultural sector hard and has made it necessary to implement watering restrictions in several regions. The Labor Party has estimated that “the party continues for Boris Johnson, when the whole country has difficulty paying its bills”. “Judging by the last few months, it doesn’t matter much whether the Prime Minister is at work or on vacation, since he has not been up to the challenge of the living standards crisis, brought on by the Conservative Party “, judged a spokesman for the left-wing opposition. “Second week of vacation in a year” Labour, however, has itself been criticized for its supposed passivity in the face of the crisis, its leader Keir Starmer having been on holiday last week and having only presented his party’s proposals on Monday, in particular a freeze on gas prices and electricity. For Brandon Lewis, former minister of Boris Johnson, the latter did not “throw in the towel”: “It’s probably his second week of vacation in a year, and certainly this year (…) even when we not at the Downing Street office, we’re working”. According to The Times newspaper, Boris Johnson intends to embark on “a series of visits and speeches” after his return next weekend, to urge his successor to continue to defend his priorities, including support for the Kingdom. United Ukraine facing the Russian invasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ladepeche.fr/2022/08/15/royaume-uni-pourquoi-les-vacances-de-boris-johnson-en-grece-font-polemique-10489888.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos