Boris Johnson’s fun summer: what did the Prime Minister do? | Boris Johnson
In three weeks, Boris Johnson will no longer be British Prime Minister. But, as many have observed, you could be forgiven for thinking he was already gone.
Although the country has been plagued by a series of crises, from the growing cost of living crisis to the war in Ukraine, he has been accused of running a zombie government.
So what exactly did he do?
June: the summer sausage offensive
In late June, and in an effort to save his own bacon, Johnson embarked on a busy schedule of barbecues and drinks at his Grace and Favor residence, Checkers.
Described as a summer sausage offensivethe purpose was to reward party supporters who pledged to vote for it in the event of a vote of no confidence.
July: Sweet Caroline and the Bamford wedding
Although this strategy failed, it did not deter him from hosting other parties. On July 25, he missed a Cobra meeting to discuss the heatwave to host a going away party attended by high-ranking Tories including Nadine Dorries.
Labor has accused Johnson of being missing as he prepares to party while Britain boils.
Johnson’s busy social schedule at Checkers was supposed to culminate in a champagne-soaked soiree to celebrate his one-year wedding anniversary, but he backed out of having it there amid rumors that the only reason he insisted on staying in power over the summer was to keep access to the residence.
Acknowledging his struggles, a prominent Tory donor, Lord Bamford, reportedly stepped in to offer his 18th-century Cotswolds estate to host a lavish party.
The celebration worthy of a festival which would have included a steel band, rum punch, Abba songs and a conga on July 30 was intended to make up for the scaled-down wedding Johnson and Carrie have been hosting during the pandemic.
The guest list reportedly presented a headache for the couple, with former allies receiving save-the-date invitations a year before their subsequent betrayal.
A video of the Johnsons’ first dance to the tune of Sweet Caroline has been leaked on the Conservative Support Politics website Guido Fawkes.
Some dodgy boris daddy dance moves there, is how the blog describes the prime ministers routine.
August: Mini-moon, this meeting and then in Greece
The wedding was followed by a mini-moon, a neologism coined to describe a second honeymoon usually taken immediately after a wedding and before a larger, more extravagant trip.
Johnson disappeared on August 3, with the whereabouts withheld for security reasons, sparking speculation about where he was going and who was paying him.
It later emerged that he was staying at a five-star eco-hotel Vila Planinka in the Slovenian mountains. It promises healing energies to its guests, with rooms costing between 242 and 541 a night. They don’t have electronic devices and wifi is only available on request to allow people to rest and get away from daily worries, which may not be the ideal setup for the business leader. a country of 67 million people.
A Downing Street spokesperson declined to say whether a Tory donor funded the trip, but insisted no taxpayers’ money was used.
After returning on August 11, following pressure, including from the CBI’s chief executive, to introduce immediate support for households struggling with rising energy bills, Johnson made headlines: he showed up at a meeting.
However, hopes that one of his final appearances could produce a more compelling legacy than his ride in a Typhoon fighter jet to open the Farnborough Air Show on July 18 quickly gave way to disappointment. Johnson has refused to offer new help on energy bills now, instead deferring responsibility to the new prime minister in September to provide further financial support.
For those wondering if Johnson took the ensuing backlash to heart, he was spotted on Sunday. Not in a Westminster backroom with his two would-be successors packing emergency relief, but rather on his second holiday in two weeks, filmed shopping in a supermarket in Greece.
Greek news sites reported that Johnson and his wife, Carrie, were in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens a few hours from where his father, Stanley, has a villa.
