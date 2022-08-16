‘Yeh hota hai aazad mulk’, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan greets EAM Jaishankar during a rally in Lahore





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan praised India for its independent foreign policy while slamming the West for criticizing India for buying Russian oil.

Imran Khan, addressing a massive rally in Lahore, played a video clip of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Bratislava Forum in Slovakia and praised him for resisting US pressure to buy cheap oil to Russia.

“If India, which gained independence at the same time as Pakistan, and if New Delhi can take a firm stand and make its foreign policy according to the needs of its people, then who are they (the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ) who toe the line,” Imran Khan said at the rally, a video of which was shared by multiple outlets.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan plays a video clip of Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar during his mega rally in Lahore on Saturday, highlighting his remarks on how India is buying Russian oil despite pressure western. Said, ‘yeh hoti hai Azad Haqumat’ pic.twitter.com/tsSiFLteIv — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 14, 2022

“They (the US) ordered India not to buy oil from Russia. India is a strategic ally of the US, not Pakistan. Let’s see what the Indian Foreign Minister has said when the United States asked them not to buy Russian oil.”

“Jaishankar tell them who you are? Jaishakar said Europe is buying gas from Russia and we will buy it as people need it. That’s what an independent country is.” yeh hoti hai azad haqumat”),” he said while praising India.

Khan also criticized the Sharif government for caving in to US pressure to buy Russian oil.

“India forms its (foreign) policy keeping in mind the interest of its people, but those who are imposed on us (Sharifs and Zardaris) only look out for their interests,” he said, adding that If India can safeguard the interests of its people, why can’t the Pakistani government do the same?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-former-pak-pm-imran-khan-hails-eam-jaishankar-during-lahore-rally-2976835 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

