



On Monday, Justice Department lawyers asked the judge who approved the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound to keep the accompanying affidavit sealed, citing the need protect witnesses and the ongoing investigation.

Federal prosecutors have responded to requests from numerous news outlets, including NBC News, to release the affidavit by saying it should remain sealed to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that involves national security.

They also said the affidavit contained highly sensitive information about witnesses, including witnesses being interviewed by the government; specific investigative techniques; and information required by law to be kept under seal.

The affidavit contains the government’s reasoning for conducting the search of Trump’s home. Trump allies on Capitol Hill and elsewhere demanded that the Justice Department unseal the affidavit.

“Disclosure at this stage of the affidavit in support of probable cause would cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation,” wrote U.S. Attorney Juan Gonzalez and Chief of Counterintelligence and Intelligence Control. Justice Department exports Jay Bratt in Monday’s court filing.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Justice Department’s request to keep the affidavit secret comes after a federal judge on Friday unsealed the search warrant that FBI agents used to seize documents from Trump’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida. August 8.

The property receipt for the items recovered by the FBI shows that the agents recovered a treasure trove of top secret documents and other highly classified documents. Some documents have been described as SCI documents, meaning highly classified sensitive compartmented information.

Prosecutors said in their filing on Monday that the government has no objection to the disclosure of other documents filed as part of the search warrant, documents that they say would not compromise the integrity of the investigation.

But they said revealing the affidavit would “undermine” their investigation.

“If released, the affidavit would serve as a road map for the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a way that is highly likely to jeopardize future steps in the investigation. ‘investigation,’ they wrote.

Many of Trump’s allies have defended the former president amid fallout from the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid and are calling for the affidavit to be made public.

In letters Monday to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, several Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee demanded copies of documents and communications relating to the execution of the search warrant before August 29.

Ryan J. Reilly contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/justice-department-asks-judge-keep-trumps-search-warrant-affidavit-sea-rcna43223

