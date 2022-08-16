Regarding Jokowi’s blessing for the Minister of Presidential Candidates, PDI-P: Don’t expect too much…

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – PDI-P DPP Chairman Ahmad Basarah spoke of the “blessing” of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) which would have been given by the ministers who want to present themselves as candidates in the presidential election.

One of the figures said to have received Jokowi’s “blessing” is Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who is also the general chairman of the Gerindra party.

According to Basarah, this should not be interpreted as a form of support.

“I don’t think it’s too much more I hope it is political support to contest the upcoming presidential election,” Basarah said while meeting at the Senayan Parliament Complex, Jakarta on Monday (8/15/2022).

He saw in it nothing more than the principle of propriety of a president or vice versa.

“That a subordinate, if he wants to make certain decisions, especially concerning the principles of the state, must report them and seek the blessing of the president who is his superior,” he said.

Basarah also addressed state ethics related to the president’s blessing.

The same happened during the reign of the fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri.

“Ministers were asked if they wanted to run for presidential candidates or vice-presidential candidates. That means, in state practice, we had a state procedure or ethics, a Minister asked permission from his superiors,” said the vice-president of the MPR.

Earlier, it was reported that Jokowi had given his blessing to figures such as ministers and general chairmen of political parties to stand as presidential candidates in the upcoming elections.