Trump expected to announce 2024 run soon to avoid impeachment, source says | donald trump





Donald Trump must announce a campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination within the next two weeks, a source close to Trump says, if the former president is to avoid being charged under the Espionage Act after the raid from the FBI in Mar-a-Lago last week.

In communications reviewed by the Guardian, the source said Trump had to announce because politically it would be more difficult for the US Department of Justice (DoJ) to indict a candidate for office than a former president who was excluded from the race. electoral.

A source also suggested that Ron DeSantis, Trump’s only serious contender in the Republican polls, would not run in 2024 if Trump chooses to enter the race.

He can wait, the source said of the Florida governor.

In contrast, a former White House official said Trump could still decide not to run for fear of losing his grip on his party and his role as kingmaker if an indictment forces him to drop the race.

A search warrant unsealed on Friday showed the FBI seized five sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents and three sets of confidential documents, along with other documents, from Mar-a-Lago.

It was reported that some of the documents seized related to nuclear weapons. Trump called the report a hoax.

The warrant also revealed that Trump was under investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act, which dates from 1917 and has been used to prosecute whistleblowers.

If charged and convicted, Trump could face up to 20 years in federal prison or be banned from running for office.

Trump denies any wrongdoing, saying he had the authority to declassify documents and that the FBI seized documents protected by attorney-client and executive privilege.

But its legal danger extends further.

The House Jan. 6 Committee and the DoJ continue to investigate Trump’s attempts to nullify the 2020 election and incitement to the deadly attack on the US Capitol.

Trump is also under investigation in New York, over his business and tax affairs, and in Georgia, over attempts to reverse his loss to Joe Biden.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor turned personal attorney for Trump, is the target of a criminal investigation in Georgia for his role in the attempted cancellation of the election.

Also on Monday, a judge ruled that Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally and Republican senator from South Carolina, could not avoid testifying in the Georgia investigation.

After long teasing a new run for the White House, Trump seized on the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago for fundraising purposes, describing it as an unprecedented raid and claiming he was abused by political opponents. Senior Republicans echoed his claims, seemingly demonstrating that Trump continues to hold the party together.

Last week, a Trump lawyer, Alina Habba, said she thought Trump could end his legal troubles by announcing he would no longer run for president.

Habba told Real Americas Voice: I sat across from him, whenever he gets frustrated I say to him: Mr. President, if you want me to settle all your disputes, you should announce that you are not don’t run for office, and all of this will stop. That’s what they want.

But Habba also said: I hope he runs. I told him, this will actually increase your support in your base because they always go a bit too far. The Democratic Party, sometimes they can’t stand on their own.

