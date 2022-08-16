“Imrans’ eagerness to seek conditional sentences debunks Mr. Clean’s claim”





ISLAMABAD:

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said on Monday that former stalwart Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rush to seek court stay orders in corruption cases exposed his claims to be a “honest and clean person”.

“If Imran Khan is so clean, then why is he running for suspension orders from the courts,” he asked while addressing the media in Islamabad.

“Why Imran is asking for restraining orders against the notice of appeal issued to him (following the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited financing case),” Talal added.

He said the former prime minister after ‘threatening the establishment, now pleading to seek their blessing’.

Imran has started making serious appeals to powerful circles to quash corruption cases against him, the ruling party leader said.

He wondered if the PTI, which talks about giving real freedom to the country, had not organized any independence day ceremonies in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, where their party is in power.

Talal said Imran had used other people for personal gain and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi will abandon him as he did with former military leader General (Retired ) Pervez Musharraf.

He said Imran Khan’s agenda was to give the establishment a role in national politics.

Speaking about the recent PTI rally in Lahore, Talal said Imran continued to show videos of himself to the public instead of making the big announcement he had promised.

Read also: Being the scapegoat to bring back Nawaz: Imran

Lashing out at the PTI, he said the party was brazenly leading the trends against the martyrs on social media.

Imran is scapegoating Shehbaz Gill to save himself as there is a huge difference between criticism and betrayal, he said speaking about the treason charges against the PTI leader, saying his case would be taken to its logical conclusion.

The PML-N leaders had been arrested and remanded in custody, he said, adding that Shehbaz Gill was currently in Adiala prison under the Punjab government. “If he was tortured, why hasn’t he received medical treatment until now.”

Shahbaz Gill, the leader of the PML-N, said he had Class A facilities in prison. “Food was being delivered to him along with other facilities, people would be baffled to know when the revelations he made during the investigations would come to light.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2371257/imrans-eagerness-to-seek-stay-orders-debunks-his-mr-clean-claim-talal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos