Trump demands the return of documents seized on the orders of social networks | donald trump





Donald Trump demanded the return of certain documents seized by the US Department of Justice during an FBI search of his property in Mar-a-Lago, Florida last week, apparently under the impression that the posts on his platform Truth Social have legal value.

In a message published Sunday, the former president wrote: By copy of this Truth, I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to the place from which they were taken. Thanks!

It is generally accepted that social media posts are not legal documents.

According to an actual legal document, a search warrant unsealed on Friday, records relating to top-secret national security matters were among those seized by the FBI. It has been reported that some of these documents relate to nuclear weapons.

Trump called the nuclear weapons report a hoax and claimed he had the power to declassify top secret files while in office. No evidence has been produced that he declassified the documents in question.

On Saturday, citing unnamed sources, Fox News reported that during the search at Mar-a-Lago last Monday, the FBI seized boxes containing records covered by solicitor-client privilege and potentially solicitor-client privilege.

Fox News also said unnamed sources said the Justice Department denied a request by Trump’s attorneys to have those records reviewed by an independent third party.

Trump’s post on his Truth Social platform that he launched after being kicked off Twitter following the Capitol attack appeared to be a response to the Fox News report.

He also said: Oh great! We just learned that the FBI, in their now-famous Mar-a-Lago raid, took boxes of attorney-client privileged material, as well as executive-privileged material, that they didn’t knowingly have. not have to take.

The former president has used allegations of abuse to boost fundraising and positioning for a possible presidential race in 2024, his complaints echoed by supporters in the Republican Party and the US right.

Among them, Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota argued on NBC Meet the Press on Sunday that the release of the affidavit that persuaded a judge to authorize the FBI search would confirm the raid was justified.

The Justice Department would have to show it wasn’t just a fishing expedition, Rounds said.

Ohio Congressman Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said: We want to know what the FBI told them?

On Monday afternoon, the Justice Department said it opposes requests to unseal the affidavit because doing so would cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation, possibly through chilling.[ing] future cooperation from witnesses whose assistance may be sought as this investigation progresses, as well as in other high-profile investigations.

The DoJ also said: The fact that this investigation involves highly classified documents further underscores the need to protect the integrity of the investigation and exacerbates the risk of harm if information is released to the public prematurely or inappropriately.

Trump continued to rage on Truth Social, both saying that Republicans could win many more seats, both in the House and in the Senate, due to the strong reaction caused by the raid in Mat-a-Lago. and that the FBI stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.

He added: This is an attack on a political opponent on a level never seen before in our country. Third World!

John Dean knows a thing or two about assaults on political opponents, having served as White House counsel under Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal 50 years ago.

He told CNN Trump and his allies don’t seem to understand that the FBI and other federal law enforcement, as well as state and local authorities, apply search warrants every day, against all types of people.

And there’s a reason Trump caused this, Dean said. He was the one who did not cooperate. It was he who forced [US attorney general] Hand of Merrick Garland. We don’t know what it is [Trump] has or had.

Garland is not a risk taker. He’s not a daring guy who goes where no one else has gone. He’s someone who does it by the rules, so I think those people are going to have eggs all over their faces when this is over.

Trump claimed the Mar-a-Lago raid was comparable to the 1972 break-in at the Washington offices of the Democratic National Committee that fueled and christened the Watergate scandal.

A Fox News host also took to the Nixonian well on Saturday, citing a famous claim about presidential authority the disgraced 37th president made in a 1977 interview with David Frost.

Will Cain said: You know, if I listen to the alternative media today, and they say to me, Oh, classified documents, no one is above the law, are they? The rule of law applies to everyone.

I’m curious. Regarding classified documents, the famous President Nixon said that if the President does it, then it is not illegal. Isn’t that really the norm when it comes to classified documents? The President has the ability to declassify anything at any time.

Experts agree that this is not the norm when it comes to handling classified documents. Moreover, Nixon himself backed down from his infamous assertion.

After Frost’s interview, Nixon said: I do not believe and would not support a president being above the law. Of course he is not.

The question is what is the law and how should it be applied to the President in the discharge of the duties of his office.

