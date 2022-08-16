Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Today the President will deliver a State Address at the Nusantara Building





Today, Tuesday (8/16/2022), Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will deliver two speeches in the Plenary Meeting Hall, Nusantara MPR/DPR/DPD RI Building, Senayan, Jakarta. First, the President will deliver a speech at the annual session of the MPR RI and the joint session of the DPR RI and the DPD RI in 2022 which will start around 09:30 WIB. Before the President delivers his speech, the annual session of the MPR RI and the joint session of the DPR RI and the DPD RI in 2022 will first be opened by the President of the MPR RI, then followed by an introductory speech to the joint session of the DPR RI and the DPD RI by the President of the DPR RI. On this occasion, the President will deliver a speech within the framework of the submission of performance reports of state institutions and speeches within the framework of the 77th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia. In addition, Speaker Joko Widodo will deliver a speech during the opening plenary session of the first session of the Indonesian House of Representatives for the 2022-2023 session which will start at 1:30 p.m. WIB and will be opened by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Indonesian. . The President will deliver a speech as part of the submission of the government’s introduction/statement on the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) Bill (RUU) for the financial year 2023 and its memorandum financial. MPR RI Chairman Bambang Soesatyo said that the series of the annual session of the MPR RI and the joint session of the DPR RI and the DPD RI in 2022 and the plenary meeting of the opening period of the session I of the DPR RI for the 2022-2023 session year will be physically attended 100% by all officers and members of the DPR RI, MPR.RI, DPD RI and the President and Vice President. Guests present included heads of state institutions, former presidents and vice presidents, Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Ministers, the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, the Chief of the National Police, Ambassadors of friendly countries, former leaders of the MPR/DPR/DPD. RI, and other guests,” said the president of MPR RI, quoted on the MPR RI website, on Tuesday (08/16/2022). The President of the MPR RI stressed that the series of sessions this time took place in an effective and efficient manner by applying strict sanitary protocols. President Joko Widodo agreed with the MPR, DPR and DPD that the implementation of the annual session of the MPR as well as the joint session of the DPR RI and the DPD RI were carried out in a simple, effective and efficient manner. So it doesn’t take too long. The most important thing is that the message is conveyed to the public,” concluded Bambang Soesatyo. (GUN / UN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/hari-ini-presiden-akan-sampaikan-pidato-kenegaraan-di-gedung-nusantara/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos