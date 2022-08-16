Independence Day 2022: What are the 5 commitments listed by PM Modi for ‘India at 100’?





Speech by PM Modi on Independence Day 2022: While we welcome the progress we have made as a nation, it is also time for us to decide to make India a developed nation when India celebrates its 100th anniversary of independence in 2045, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day. Listing five promises for compatriots as we head into the next 25 years which he called ‘Amrit Kaal’, Prime Minister Modi said India’s strengths lie in its diversity and an ambitious society. Here are the 5 promises outlined by Prime Minister Modi in his Independence Day speech: 1. Make India a developed nation by 2045: Prime Minister Modi has said that every Indian must resolve to make India a developed nation in 2045 when India enters its 100th year of independence. “I urge young people to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation; we will work for the development of all mankind,” Prime Minister Modi said. 2. Erase all traces of colonialism: The Prime Minister has said that it is important for every Indian to get rid of the vestiges of colonialism and slavery in our actions and in our mindset. “We must resolve to work towards a ‘viksit bharat’ (developed India) and rid ourselves of every trace of colonial mentality from all corners of our hearts,” Prime Minister Modi said. 3. Be proud of our roots and heritage: The Prime Minister said that every Indian should be proud of the country’s heritage and stay rooted as we move forward in development. “We must be proud of our heritage, of our roots. Because we can only fly high when we stay connected to our roots. And when we fly high, we will provide solutions for the whole world,” the Prime Minister said. Read also | Independence Day 2022 Live: PM Modi hails Nari Shakti, insists on working for Viksit Bharat; lists 5 resolutions for compatriots 4. Unity and integrity: Equality is cornerstone of India’s progress, PM says, adding that as a nation we must ensure we are united through the mantra of ‘India first’ . “We must ensure gender equality to ensure unity in diversity. And to achieve this, we must also end inequalities within our homes. If daughters and sons are not treated equally, there will be no unity. 5. Sense of duty among citizens: Prime Minister Modi said every citizen of India, including the prime minister and chief ministers, must ensure they are filled with a sense of duty to work for the progress of the country. “It’s people’s duty to save electricity and water. If we follow this, we can achieve the desired results in advance,” he said. “Any nation that has progressed has discipline rooted in its citizens; if all follow our responsibilities, India will rise rapidly. Read also| Har Ghar Tiranga Live: From bridges and monuments to airports and bus stops, India lights up in tricolor theme Prime Minister Modi, delivering his ninth consecutive address to the nation, further said that every Indian should pledge to get rid of any attitude, speech or action that disrespects women. “It is important that we do nothing that undermines the dignity of women in our speech and conduct,” the prime minister said.

