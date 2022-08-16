Turkey to organize expert group in 12 countries to push for UN Security Council reform – Middle East Monitor





The Turkish government will host a panel of experts from 12 countries who will discuss the urgent need to reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), based on Turkey’s longstanding view that the current system is faulty and uneven. In a statement by Turkiye Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, the panel titled “A New Approach to UN Security Council Reform: A New Approach to Rebuilding the International Order” will welcome local and foreign participants who possess a expertise in their respective fields. The main objective of the panel will be to identify and focus on the significant challenges that the international community and organizations have faced in recent years, and to highlight how ineffective the current system of global governance has been in addressing these challenges. Through discussions and highlighting flaws in the current UNSC system, the panel will primarily aim to push for a fairer, more representative and more democratic Security Council structure. According to Altun, the series of panels could be the catalyst for the overhaul of a new UN and a new Security Council, which would save the organization from becoming obsolete like its predecessor, the League of Nations. READ: UN reforms could make it harder for US to veto criticism of Israel The last series of panels having already taken place in Italy and Argentina, this second series of panels will begin tomorrow in Paris. From there it will continue to London on Thursday, followed by Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands next week. South Africa, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Spain and Russia will be the next panel destinations, before the last in New York to be held in September as part of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA). The Turkish government has long been openly critical of the UN Security Council system of holding disproportionate power among the five permanent members of the US, UK, France, Russia and China, which can veto any resolution, regardless of the number of member states supporting it. Over the decades, this system has resulted in numerous disasters and a lack of action by the Security Council on the world stage. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s political doctrine that “the world is bigger than five” has therefore popularly called for a rotation of the permanent members of the UN Security Council with other nations in order to have a fairer UN and more efficient, or to come up with a different reform. READ: Northwestern Syria aid veto proves failure of international institutions

