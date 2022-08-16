BREMBERG: Here’s how the West can stand up to Xi Jinping’s brutal communist regime





recent china publicity stunt showing happy Uyghurs celebrating an Islamic holiday is a transparent attempt to proclaim that all is well in the Xinjiang region. But here, around two million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are toiling under a repressive Chinese government.

The details of these practices are central to the Xinjiang Police Filespublished in May by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC), which has solidified the case against human rights abuses in China. The files are one of the biggest hacks the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has ever suffered.

For years, the free world has heard testimonies of the CCP’s crimes. Now we have the files: thousands of photos documenting captive Uyghurs, including children and the elderly, and the prison conditions inside the camps.

Speeches by senior CCP officials quoting Xi Jinping’s directives, involving him directly in the forced labor and maximum security policies of these prisons. Even guidelines for camp security, including watchtowers and “shoot first” policies.

So what can be done? Currently, only a small number of Chinese leaders directly involved in Xinjiang have been targeted by a few countries, and no central government official has been sanctioned by the United States or Europe for these atrocities. Visa and property sanctions should be extended to more senior leaders in the CCP, giving these economic deterrents the breadth needed to have an impact. My organization has published policy recommendations in conjunction with Xinjiang police files, which included a list of officials involved. The United Nations Human Rights Council is an institution that should be well placed to speak out on human rights concerns. The high-profile visit of the High Commissioner to China in June, however, was absolutely wasted. Instead of demanding justice, High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet announced that the visit would not be an investigation and repeated the Chinese counterterrorism and de-radicalization propaganda that the CCP has used to justify its atrocities. Conversely, America continues to show leadership. The bipartisan Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law the ban on imports of forced labor products from the region came into force in June, despite the reluctance of many multinationals who fear disrupting long-standing business interests. No company should profit from products derived from what is essentially slave labor. Since the release of the Xinjiang police files, Europe has also taken a much tougher stance on the Xinjiang atrocities. Many foreign leaders, including from the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands, have condemned the CCP’s crimes against Uyghurs and called for an investigation. In the case of Germany, a government that had previously been reluctant to criticize China because of its economic ties, leaders indicated that Berlin would revise its Beijing policy to make human rights a higher priority, and the German Chancellor has become the first to acknowledge the Uyghur genocide. . The European Parliament also overwhelmingly adopted a resolution in Xinjiang police files in June. The European Commission is currently considering an import ban on products made with forced labor and the European Parliament expressed its support for such a measure with the adoption of another resolution in June. Canada and Europe must specifically address potential shortcomings whether an import ban strategy is to be effective. Extending sanctions and ensuring China does not profit from its crimes can rob the regime of powerful incentives to persist genocide against the Uighurs. This can be facilitated by a unified message from the free world that China will be held accountable for its crimes. More than ever, the free world must continue to denounce the crimes of tyranny. That’s why VOC opened the first of its kind museum dedicated to the victims of communism. Join us from the nation’s capital to teach truth, keep memories, and seek justice for those who have been and continue to be oppressed by communism, from Lenin and the Soviet Union to Xi Jinping, the Communist Party of China. Ambassador Andrew Bremberg is President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation. Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available at no cost to any eligible news publisher who can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

