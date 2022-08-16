In his I-Day speech, PM Modi talks about corruption, nepotism and panchpra

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, said India’s fight against corruption was entering a decisive period in listing two major challenges of corruption and nepotism facing the country.

If we don’t solve them in time, they can become daunting, he said.

During his one hour and 22 minute speech, he also announced five resolutions for the country for the next 25 years which he described as Amrit Kal.

In an indirect reference to money recovered from recent raids by the Enforcement Branch, the Prime Minister said: Bharat jaise desh me jahan log garibi se jujh rahe hai ek taraf wo log hain jinke no rahne ko jagah nahin hain, dusri taraf wo log hain jinko apna chori kiya hua mal rakhne ko jagah nahin hai. (In a country like India where people are struggling with poverty On the one hand there are people who have no place to live, on the other there are people who have no no place to hide their stolen money.

It’s not a good state. Therefore, we must fight corruption with all our might, he said, adding that his government has ensured savings of Rs 2 lakh crore through the implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer over the last 8 years. years.

Large wigs will not be spared

Modi said corruption is digging the country like a termite and we will have to fight it. Humari koshish hai ki jinhonne desh ko loota hai, unko lautana bhee pade. Hum iski koshish kar rahein hain. (It is our efforts to force those who looted the country to return it. We are trying to create this situation, Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister says the country’s fight against corruption is entering a decisive period [nirnayak kalkhand]. Bade bade chamarbandi bhi bach nahin payenge. (Even the big shots won’t be spared), he says.

With this attitude, India is entering a decisive period against corruption, Modi said. I have come to seek your support so that I can fight this battle and the country can win this battle, Modi said.

Modi said it is worrying that today hatred against corruption can be seen in the country, but sometimes the corrupt are treated generously. It does not suit any country, he said.

Some people even go so far that even if a person has been convicted in court and found to be corrupt, about to go to jail or is in jail. Despite the fact that they continue to glorify them, Modi said, adding that until people hate dirt, awareness of cleanliness cannot be created.

Until there is no feeling of hatred against corruption and the corrupt, they don’t have to feel socially low, until then this mentality is not going to stop, Modi said, adding that the country must be aware of corruption and corruption.

Nepotism harms the nation

Speaking about nepotism, Modi said, “When I talk about nepotism, people think I am only talking about politics. No, unfortunately, this evil in the political field has fed nepotism in all institutions of India.

Nepotism has taken hold of many institutions in the country and this is harming the talent and potential of the nation, Modi said, adding that this is also one of the reasons for corruption.

Addressing dynastic politics, Modi said: Dynastic politics only aims at the welfare of a family and does not care about the welfare of the country.

Call for a cleanup of politics (rajneeti ki shuddhikaran), Modi said that we must liberate the country from dynastic politics and move the country forward on the basis of talent. Aiyiye Hindustan ki rajneeti ki shuddhikaran aur sabhi sansthaon ki shuddhi ke liye kadam barhayen. (Let’s come and take action to clean up India’s politics and institutions.), Modi said.

Panchpran, new slogan

Of the five resolutions or panchpran he announced for the next 25 years, first, a great resolution; second, abandon the slave mentality; third, we must be proud of our heritage; fourth, unity and solidarity; and fifth, the duty of citizens.

We must make India a developed nation in the next 25 years, Modi said. Ghulami ki mansikata ko tilanjali deni hogi. (The slave mentality must be abandoned.)

Discussing his government’s focus on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Modi said, “We need to become self-sufficient in the energy sector.

Highlighting the need for innovation, Modi added a new sentenceJai Anusandhanto the slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan which was coined by then Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and extended to Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyan by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai AnusandhanModi said.

Modi also urged people to take the resolve to respect women and called for increasing their contribution to the progress of the country in the next 25 years.