DOJ Says Trump Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit Should Remain Sealed





Federal prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a judge not to unseal a key document related to the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, saying it contains highly sensitive information” that could compromise the national security investigation.

The government’s request came three days after the federal judge released the search warrant and other documents outlining some key details of the raid on the former president’s vacation home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said last week that he personally approved the warrant and supported its disclosure in light of “the substantial public interest in this matter”.

But the Justice Department on Monday pushed back on calls to release the affidavit in support of the search warrant, saying it “presents a very different set of considerations.”

“There remain compelling reasons, including to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that involves national security, that support maintaining the sealed affidavit,” federal prosecutors wrote in a filing. filed in the U.S. District Court in Florida.

The affidavit contains “extremely important and detailed investigative facts,” they argued in the filing, which was signed by Jay Bratt, head of the division’s counterintelligence and export control section. DOJ National Security.

These facts include “highly sensitive information about witnesses, including witnesses interviewed by the government; specific investigative techniques; and information that the law requires to be kept sealed” in accordance with federal rules, prosecutors wrote.

“If disclosed, the affidavit will serve as a roadmap for the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a way that is highly likely to jeopardize future stages of investigation,” the filing said.

“Furthermore, witness information is particularly sensitive given the high-profile nature of this case and the risk that revealing the identities of witnesses could impact their willingness to cooperate with the investigation,” the authorities wrote. prosecutors.

They also said they were considering releasing a heavily redacted version of the affidavit, but concluded that “the redactions necessary to mitigate damage to the integrity of the investigation would be so extensive as to render the text unsealed.” remaining devoid of significant content”.

The search warrant and property receipt, unsealed on Friday, shed light on the search of Trump’s home, while raising more questions about the federal investigation into the former president.

Documents showed the FBI seized 20 boxes of items and other materials, including several sets of documents marked top secret and classified. The warrant says officers were looking for documents related to three criminal statutes, one of which was part of the Espionage Act.

One of the statutes, which relates to the removal or destruction of government records, includes a penalty of being “disqualified from holding office in the United States,” according to the text of the law. None of the three laws Title 18 of the United States Code, Sections 793, 1519 and 2071 depend on whether the documents in question were classified.

Earlier Monday, Trump wrote on his social media platform that the FBI took three of his passports, including one that had expired during the raid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/15/doj-says-trump-mar-a-lago-search-warrant-affidavit-should-stay-sealed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos