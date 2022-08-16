Putin pushes Russian combat-tested weapons for export





MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Monday promoted Russian weapons to his foreign allies, saying they had all been tested on the battlefield. “We are ready to offer our allies and partners the most modern types of weapons – from small arms, to armored vehicles and artillery, to combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles,” Putin said. during a televised address at the opening of a military forum outside Moscow. He said that Russian weapons are appreciated by professional military personnel for their “reliability, quality and, above all, high efficiency”. “Almost all have been used more than once in actual combat operations,” he added. Putin also hailed Russia’s “many” allies as the country finds itself increasingly isolated since the start of the military intervention in neighboring Ukraine. Washington and Brussels have hit Moscow with a barrage of crippling sanctions, pushing Putin to seek new markets and strengthen ties with nations in Africa and Asia. “We highly value that our country has many allies, partners and like-minded people on different continents. These are states that do not bow to the so-called hegemon,” Putin said. He added that Russia “cherishes historically strong, friendly and genuinely trusting ties” with countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa. Russia is the world’s second largest arms exporter after the United States, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SPIRI), but in recent years its export figures have steadily increased. to lower. However, the head of the state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, said on Monday that military actions in Ukraine had not affected arms exports. “This year we have already signed contracts with foreign customers worth more than one trillion rubles ($16 billion). This figure exceeds some annual figures of the last 10 years,” Chemezov said during the forum, cited by Russian news agencies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/europe/putin-pushes-russias-combat-tested-arms-for-export/articleshow/93576104.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos