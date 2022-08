Boris Johnson only carries out urgent work on second bank holiday as removal vans arrive at No 10

Boris Johnson will only work on his second summer vacation if it is urgent, the No 10 admitted as two huge removal vans arrived outside the famous front door. The outgoing prime minister will not receive any official documents during his week in Greece, his spokesman said, just hours after a senior Tory official claimed he would go through his red box. Mr Johnson is being criticized for taking a second furlough in August, but the spokesman declined to say why he did not wait after leaving office on September 5. Meanwhile, two large removal vans were parked outside No 10, suggesting the Prime Minister would leave with a large amount of furniture from his lavishly refurbished flat. He is allowed to take any props he paid for himself, although many were originally funded by a wealthy Tory donor raising questions about the infamous 840 roll gold wallpaper. The spokesman was also unable to say whether Mr Johnson will return to live in Downing Street from next week, for the final fortnight of his term as Prime Minister. The second party was revealed when the prime minister was spotted with his wife Carrie at a supermarket in Nea Makri, a town east of Athens. But former Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis has denied throwing in the towel as he heads abroad again, after an earlier break at a spa in Slovenia. I can assure you it will still make it through inboxes, he said Radio LBCadding: Being out of the country does not mean the Prime Minister stops working. But Mr Johnson’s spokesman revealed he would not receive any red boxes, saying: If there are urgent decisions to be made, he will of course take them. He is contactable, as one would expect, but he is on leave, he added, pointing to national security as an area where he would obviously be kept informed. Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, would deputize for all meetings but, the spokesman said, as far as I know no such meeting is currently scheduled. Labor has accused Mr Johnson of treating his final weeks in office like a big party, despite the looming cost of living emergency due to soaring fuel bills. No 10 rejected calls to round up Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to prepare an aid package before the new prime minister takes over. Asked if Mr Johnson’s holiday could have been delayed for a few weeks, his spokesman said: I can’t get into the timing decision, but he’s off this week. He will be back this weekend.

