PM Modi says transparent selection without nepotism got Indian medals





On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attributed India’s recent success in sporting events to the transparency of the selection process.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi said, “We have seen in the recently concluded sporting events that we have done well. It’s not that we didn’t have talent earlier, but transparent selection devoid of nepotism led to Indian medals. Modi on Saturday welcomed India’s Commonwealth Games contingent to his residence to congratulate the players. Before the athletes left for Birmingham, the PM had interacted with them virtually. Modi, at his residence, hailed the performance of the athletes and said the “golden era of Indian sport” was knocking on the door. Indian athletes from Birmingham have won 61 medals – 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. This is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi has insisted that nepotism in sport must be stamped out. Earlier this year, speaking at the 11th edition of ‘Khel Mahakumbh’, an annual sports competition organized by the Gujarat government, he said the lack of transparency in player selection was a thing of the past. “Just like Bhai-Bhatija-waad (nepotism) in politics, there was a lack of transparency in the selection of players for sports competitions. This was a huge factor due to which the talent of our players was wasted. They have struggled all their lives with such hardships,” he said. “But the situation has changed now and the players are touching the sky. The brilliance of gold and silver medals boosts the confidence of our young people. Regarding India’s excellent performance at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the Prime Minister had said, “This is just the beginning as India will not tire and stop here. The days will not are not far where we will win several gold medals.”

