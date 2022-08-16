‘A ticking time bomb’ China’s housing crisis deepens as prices fall for 11th month





If you’re worried about the price of, say, your Florida beachfront property slipping, be thankful it’s not in China. This real estate market, which has propelled China’s rapid growth since the 2008 financial crisis, is in the midst of a real estate crisis that has now recorded its 11econsecutive month of falling prices. China may be halfway around the world, but its problems may soon be felt closer to home. If his real estate malaise spills over into other sectors, he could derail a locomotive that has been pulling behind the global economy and major US corporations like Tesla for more than a decade. New housing prices in 70 cities, excluding social housing,decreased in July by just over 0.1% compared to Juneaccording to the National Bureau of Statistics of China. By comparison, the U.S. national S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index still managed toMay gain 1% m/m, according to the latest figures available. Industry analysts have warned of an upcoming correction that will particularly hit overheated markets like Austin. There is an urgent need for active policies across the country to spur a market recovery, Yan Yuejin, research director at a Shanghai-based housing market think tank, told an official publication.world timesOn Monday. For years, China has preferred its citizens to invest within their own walls rather than in the often volatile stock markets of Shanghai and the tech hub of Shenzhen. Since consumers earn virtually no interest on bank deposits and their money is subject to strict cross-border capital controls, people have had few other places to put their growing savings than in the market. lodging. $90 billion wiped out Following the credit-induced boom, Goldman Sachs estimated in 2019 that the country’s residential real estate market was valued at $52 trillion,twice as biglike its counterpart in the United States. Ahead of President Xi Jinpings’ slated re-election in the fall for an unprecedented third term, however, cracks are fast emerging. Evergrande, the world’s most indebted company and China’s largest real estate developer, defaulted on its debt last yearwhile rivals Kaisa Group, Country Garden, Sunac China and Shimao Group are also in various stages of distress. Additionally, many Chinese investors are staging a mortgage boycott, refusing to pay installments on property that may never be built. According to Bloomberg, the sector has experienced at least$90 billion erased from its stocks and bondssince the beginning of the year under the effect of the crisis. Worse still, President Xi has not deviated from his zero COVID policy, imposing draconian lockdowns that are preventing the economy from returning to its earlier boom. More recently, the tropical tourist hotspot of Sanya, a sort of Chinese Hawaii, has beenaffected by an epidemicimpacting travel to the popular resort. In order to calm the situation, the country’s central banklowered two key ratesin a surprise move on Monday. Whether that helps drive demand in the future is another question. Sundays, Hong Kong dailySouth China Morning Postwhich is owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, warned50 million vacant apartmentscould flood the market, calling it a ticking time bomb. Sign up for theFortune Includes a mailing list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.

