Oil Rig Diplomacy | eKathimerini.com

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen aboard the new Turkish drilling vessel Abdulhamid Han in the Mediterranean city of Mersin on August 9. [Presidential Press Pffice/Handout via Reuters]
When Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would announce the Abdulhamid Han drilling area, expectations and concerns were raised about the choice of location and whether s could cause tension on the ground between Athens and Ankara. In the days that followed, the latter gave verbal assurances to the Americans, the Europeans and through them to Athens that at least at this stage this was not going to provoke Greek reflexes.
It is a good thing that the first of the seven drilling operations does not even concern the Cypriot continental shelf, which Turkey has been systematically violating since 2013. However, after October 7, when the Navtex is completed, Erdogan will have the opportunity to negotiate for each of the exploratory drillings that will follow.
Turkey is however faced with an oxymoron: the war in Ukraine strengthens its position, in particular its role concerning the liberation of Ukrainian cereals and, more generally, its quasi-mediation between Kyiv and Moscow; however, his ambiguous position vis-à-vis Moscow, his cooperation with him in various fields, and his support for Vladimir Putin in the context of the isolation of Russian presidents from the entire West (except for the Hungarian Viktor Orban), put Ankara in a delicate position.
Therefore, any decision that would force Greece to react with justified force, undermining the North Atlantic Pact at a very critical time, would not be tolerated by the United States.
At this stage, therefore, Turkey can boast of having chosen the most moderate scenario (even if the exploration zone is not legally delimited), while Greece is gaining time and composure in the midst of internal turmoil. However, it is certain that Turkey’s four floating drilling rigs are not only part of its energy program, but also a tool of foreign policy. So his next moves in the energy game hinge not only on his intention to become independent of oil and gas imports, but also on trying to make future drilling part of the big bargain that’s mostly going on with the states. -United.
Turkey can boast of having chosen the most moderate scenario, while Greece buys time and composure in the midst of internal turmoil
As for the first, Turkey seeks to play a role in the transit of hydrocarbons from the Eastern Mediterranean to the European market, given that the existing or future projects of the European Southern Corridor bypassing Russia (will) pass through its territory anyway. . Wanting to become the energy lung of the European Union, Ankara is trying, after several years of self-marginalization due to bad relations with Israel and Egypt, to get involved in energy projects in the eastern Mediterranean. Apart from blackmail and threats against Cyprus and Greece, if it discovers anything of interest in the areas where it will carry out exploratory drilling, it will sell its usefulness, with a willingness to cooperate with certain players in the region in order to export natural gas to international markets. Moreover, while building a nuclear power plant with Russia, the Turks claim to want to contribute to the energy independence of Europe vis-à-vis Moscow.
In the Eastern haggling that has already begun with Washington, each camp wants to set the terms of the debate. Ankara’s advantage is that its drilling program in the eastern Mediterranean will last, roughly, until the national elections. Knowing that the American side would exhaust the possibilities of avoiding a crisis with Athens, each time Erdogan chooses the location of the next drilling, he will negotiate, offering to avoid tensions or threatening to provoke more tensions depending on his satisfaction at with regard to the conduct of the consultations. It should be noted that the Turkish President referred to areas under Turkish jurisdiction under the Blue Homeland Doctrine, for which, when performing exercises, he will not ask permission from anyone.
However, even if it is election nonsense, the pressure exerted on him by the opposition to enforce the blue homeland doctrine, especially in its entirety, combined with the still negative results of opinion polls and the shifting the economy from a strong card to a boomerang, force Erdogan to seek tangible results from exploratory drilling, either by locating reserves and/or demonstrating his regional hegemonic strength, which no power can can ignore. But how will he secure the F-16s from a hostile Congress if he does not respect the American desire for de-escalation, when he needs if not support, then at least US-EU tolerance before and after the elections Turkish?
Constantinos Filis is Director of the Institute of Global Affairs and Associate Professor at the American College of Greece.
