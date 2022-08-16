The FBI stole passports during the Mar-a-Lago raid





Former President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that the FBI “stole” his “passports” during last week’s raid on his private residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

“During the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else,” he said via Truth Social. “This is an assault on a political opponent on a level never seen before in our country. Third World!”

The passports were not independently detailed on the FBI’s receipt of ownership of the 28 inventory items seized by federal agents.

The warrant, which Attorney General Merrick Garland says he approved and signed by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, did not say they could take Trump’s passport. Generally, the government needs a separate court order to seize someone’s passport, even temporarily.

Trump also said the FBI raid on his residence could cause Republicans to take over both the House and the Senate. Republicans are seen as likely to reclaim the House, while analytics indicate the Senate is a draw.

“Republicans could win many more seats, both in the House and in the Senate, due to the strong backlash against the Mat-a-Lago raid. Polls show that some of the Republican territory lost in the past few weeks has been more than made up for by the unannounced FBI heist that should never have happened!” Trump said on his platform.

Trump also warned that the political “temperature” had reached dangerous levels after the FBI raid. He also offered to help the Justice Ministry cool the political heat within the country.

Follow Wendell Huseb on Twitter @WendellHuseb. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/15/donald-trump-fbi-stole-passports-in-mar-a-lago-raid/

